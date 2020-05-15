The Indiana Department of Correction’s Technical Response Team decontaminates a common area at the Indiana State Prison. ISP has one of the lower totals of COVID-19 infections among inmates, which Warden Ron Neal attributes to staff and inmates working together for safety.
Submitted photos / Indiana Dept. of Correction
Offenders continue to volunteer their assistance during COVID-19 to help clean and sanitize the Indiana State Prison, according to officials.
Staff are required to wear a mask at all times while in the Indiana State Prison, one of a number of new safety measures implemented to fight the spread of COVID-19.
ISP offenders have made more than 4,000 masks for use by inmates and staff at the facility.
