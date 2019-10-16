ISP, INMATES HELP THE HOMELESS

Submitted photo / Indiana Dept. of CorrectionThe Indiana State Prison donated $5,000 on Oct. 1, to Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, a local charity which includes Sandcastle Shelter and Grace Learning Center. CCH executive director James Musial, right, and board president Ed Merrion, left, were on hand to accept the donation from ISP Warden Ron Neal. “The offenders assisted in raising the donation via special event food sales,” Neal said. “Staff at Indiana State Prison helped identify the local organizations to benefit from the donations, and chose CCH.” 

