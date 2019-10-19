ISP HELPS FIGHT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Indiana State Prison Warden Ron Neal presented a donation of $5,000 to Stepping Stone Shelter for Women executive director Nanda Danitschek on Oct. 1 to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “The offenders assisted in raising the donation via special event food sales,” Neal said. “Staff at Indiana State Prison helped identify the local organizations to benefit from the donations.” Stepping Stone has a 24-hour shelter service for victims of sexual assault/sexual violence, and a transitional housing facility. Danitschek said they conduct education and outreach with an emphasis on prevention education, working in conjunction with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. 

 Submitted photo / Indiana Dept. of Correction

ISP HELPS FIGHT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.