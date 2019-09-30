La PORTE — Thanks to the recent efforts of a small army of local volunteers, downtown La Porte is looking a lot spiffier.
On Friday morning, around 150 volunteers gathered at Plaza 618 for a day of cleaning and community during the first La Porte Togetherhood Project. Equipped with tools like shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows, the group took to the streets, raking up errant leaves, pulling weeds and putting up new signs, among other tasks.
The cleanup — which took place Friday and Saturday — was part of an effort to beautify the downtown, giving the business district some much needed TLC, said Angela Rose, downtown director with the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership. Working with the La Porte County Family YMCA and other community organizations, Rose and other Togetherhood organizers recruited volunteers to take part in the cleanup.
Besides improving the city's appearance, the project got a large group of locals more engaged with downtown, giving them a larger stake in its success, Rose said.
"By creating that sense of ownership, people will want to continue to take care of downtown," Rose said.
Since taking over the position in January, Rose has wanted to make improvements to downtown's appearance, like repainting aging benches and trashcans and updating old signage, she said. Many downtown business owners shared her concerns, she said.
Recognizing it would be a difficult task to accomplish on her own, the director worked with the YMCA to create a committee dedicated to tackling the problem. It was a natural partnership, as the organization was looking for ways to make a positive impact in the community, said Shannon Walker, the local YMCA's executive director of association advancement.
"We really want to find ways to attract people to La Porte and our downtown," Walker said.
Several other nonprofits and businesses — including the United Way, Renolit, La Porte Hospital and Leadership La Porte County — quickly jumped on board to support the cause. The collaboration helped bring in a large swath of volunteers representing many different entities, Rose said.
Among those pitching in Friday morning was Gena Demuth, a nurse with La Porte Hospital. She was one of several hospital employees helping tend to the community that day.
"We [the hospital] love supporting the community," Demuth said. "It sounds cheesy, but it's true."
A $5,000 grant, which the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs awarded LEAP last month, covered the cost of materials for the project. Also, Kabelin Ace Hardware donated tools for volunteers, while Family Express and Country Caterers provided food.
Both Rose and Walker expressed delight in Friday's turnout. For the YMCA director, the gathering is more proof that the city is home to a healthy community invested in the Maple City's success.
"La Porte has a bright future," Walker said. "Everyone knows we on are on the verge of something big. This is just a small step toward that."
Both the YMCA and LEAP hope to continue to this weekend's momentum with future cleanup days, possibly taking place annually in the spring and fall, Walker said.
