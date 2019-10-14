La PORTE – The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation after a person died early Monday in La Porte and his injuries were called "suspicious."
About 1:11 a.m. Monday, Sheriff's Midnight Shift Patrol Deputies were called to a residence in the 200 West block of Johnson Road in La Porte, "in reference to an injury that was suspicious in nature," according to Capt. Derek Allen.
When deputies arrived, they "discovered an unconscious male subject," who was taken to La Porte Hospital by La Porte County EMS, Allen said. The victim died a short time later at the hospital.
The Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case, and Allen said, There is no immediate danger or risk to the public associated with this death..."
La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler said Monday that an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, and it is "too soon to tell" if the death was an accident or a homicide.
The investigation remains active, and Allen said no further information will be released at this time, but will be forthcoming later in the week.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.