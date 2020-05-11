The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating vandalism to the Dunes Summer Theatre at 288 Shady Oak Drive in Michiana Shores. Buildings were spray painted with graffiti; a door was pried open; and more graffiti was sprayed inside, police said.
Submitted photo / La Porte County Sheriff’s Department
Windows were also smashed with bricks at the theater, where officers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest, and asking neighbors to check their video cameras and talk to their children about the incident.
