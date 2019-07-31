NEW CARLISLE — After years of complaints from motorists, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking to tackle the ongoing traffic safety and congestion issues outside of New Prairie Middle School and High School.
The agency's proposed solution for the problem, though, is meeting a mixed reception from the community.
INDOT officials revealed their $1.2 million safety improvement plan for Cougar Road and its intersections at Ind. 2 and U.S. 20 in New Carlisle during an informal open house on July 25 at New Prairie Middle School. The proposal calls for a redesign of the Cougar Road corridor — where both the middle school and high school are located — including:
• Installing a traffic signal and turn lanes at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Cougar Road.
• Extending the eastbound left-turn lane at the Ind. 2/Cougar Road intersection, modifying the median to favor traffic turning onto Cougar from the eastbound lane.
• Turning Cougar Road into a one-way, northbound-only street from Ind. 2 to the New Prairie Middle School driveway, located between both school buildings. The road will remain a two-way street north of that location.
The transportation department hopes the changes will shift school-bound traffic away from Ind. 2 to U.S. 20. The latter has a lower speed limit, fewer heavy trucks and less traffic overall compared to the state highway, said Alan Holderread, a traffic engineer with INDOT.
The proposed traffic signal and new turn lanes should further increase the safety of the intersection, as well as help with the congestion issues motorists typically experience before and after the school day.
"A traffic signal 99 percent of the time — including 99 percent of the busiest hours — should really help flush things out," Holderread said.
Motorists should expect the timing of the traffic signal to be comparable to that of the U.S. 35 and Johnson Road intersection in La Porte, he said.
The project — projected to break ground in summer 2020 — is a collaboration between INDOT, La Porte County and the New Prairie United School Corp. According to INDOT representative Adam Parkhouse, the state will provide $1 million worth of funding to the project, with La Porte County providing the remaining $200,000.
The improvements are intended in part to reduce the number of crashes at both Cougar Road intersections. According to INDOT, nearly 75 accidents have occurred at the crossings over the past decade, 11 of which resulted in serious injuries.
La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd, who attended the meeting, was among those pleased with the transportation department's proposed improvements.
The sheriff has fielded frequent complaints about the corridor from concerned parents and residents, he said. Boyd has also experienced the congestion issues firsthand when dropping off and picking up his children from the schools, he said.
The sheriff has spent the past several years asking INDOT to look into the problem, with engineers coming back with several possible solutions following a traffic study of the corridor, Boyd said.
"Doing nothing was not an option," he said.
Other locals in attendance at the meeting were not as enthusiastic about INDOT's proposal, however.
Todd Zeigner, who lives on Cougar Road, asked why the agency is modifying the roads rather than just slowing down traffic on Ind. 2 or improving line of sight at the intersection.
INDOT representatives said that enforcing a lowered speed limit would not be feasible for local law enforcement. Also, making any changes to elevation levels to improve visibility would cost millions, making the state less apt to fund the project.
His wife, Diana, also criticized INDOT's plans. While she believes the agency has good intentions, she thinks the current proposal will do more harm than good, she said.
In particular, she is worried about the changes to the Ind. 2 and Cougar Road intersection, which encourages eastbound motorists to turn left onto the school road. She believes the "dogbone" roundabout interchange INDOT is currently building at U.S. 20 and Ind. 2 will further increase the speed motorists drive down the state highway.
"They're asking more people to turn left in a more dangerous situation," she said.
Zeigner would like INDOT to wait until officials study the impact the interchange will have on the roadway before making any changes to the Cougar Road area, she said.
INDOT engineers are in the process of wrapping up plans for the Cougar Road corridor. The agency hopes to begin construction at the end of the spring semester in June 2020 and finish by the time school resumes in September.
