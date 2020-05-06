INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s top health official said Wednesday that poor health conditions for many residents have likely added to the state’s coronavirus death toll.
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, cited high rates for smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity as contributing factors since those put people contracting COVID-19 at greater risk of severe illness.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials have faced questions over easing business and travel restrictions across most of the state while Indiana has the country’s 11th highest per-capita coronavirus death rate.
Indiana’s rate of nearly 20 deaths per 100,000 people is higher than Ohio and Kentucky, while trailing Michigan and Illinois, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Box said the reopening plan was taking into consideration the higher number of cases such as in Indianapolis and Lake County, which remain under tighter restrictions.
“That is why we are taking a measured, phased-in approach as we continue to review the data for each county every day,” Box said.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 1,264 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 51 over the previous day. Another 113 probable deaths have been reported.
The state death toll includes 9 in La Porte (3 at the Westville Correctional Facility), 7 in Porter, 24 in St. Joseph, 106 in Lake, 8 in Newton, 1 in Jasper, 2 in Starke and 1 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
ISDH also announced that 862 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 21,870. This includes 284 confirmed cases in La Porte County, and 281 in Porter, 714 in St. Joseph, 2,233 in Lake, 37 in Jasper, 17 in Starke and 31 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana, according to ISDH.
The La Porte County Health Department reports 281 confirmed cases (6 new), including 31 in La Porte, 27 in Michigan City, 5 in Westville, 3 in Trail Creek, 2 each in Union Mills, Kingsford Heights and Rolling Prairie; and 1 each in Mill Creek and Wanatah.
The county total includes 155 cases at the Westville Correctional Facility and 3 at the Indiana State Prison.
While Holcomb is slowly reopening the state, Indianapolis officials are keeping the city’s stay-at-home order and restrictions on nonessential businesses in place through at least next week.
The governor’s new statewide order allowed Indianapolis to begin lifting restrictions on Monday, but Mayor Joe Hogsett said Wednesday the tougher city rules would continue until May 15. He cited the population density of the state’s largest city for keeping restrictions that have been relaxed in surrounding suburbs.
City officials are also continuing a ban on religious services that are being allowed beginning Friday in much of the state by Holcomb’s order.
Hogsett said he knew that was “heartbreaking” for many people but caution was needed in the city, where state health officials have recorded at least 390 COVID-19 deaths.
A plan for easing restrictions in the city should be released early next week, said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.
“If we do not continue to adhere to social distancing, if we do not let science and health data guide our decision making, any glimpse of reopening will not be permanent and our community members will suffer,” Caine said.
Michigan City’s stay-at-home order and curfew will expire Friday unless the mayor announces an extension.
While they wait, state residents should be wary about false or misleading claims some companies are making about their ability to combat the spread of the coronavirus with disinfectants or cleaning services, state officials said.
The Office of the Indiana State Chemist said cleaning services and cleaning product manufacturers have claimed they can disinfect homes, workplaces, hospitals, cars and other spaces with products that will specifically kill the coronavirus.
“Companies are using a variety of marketing opportunities to advertise these claims – websites, TV, radio, flyers, mailers and social media,” said Sarah Caffery, pesticide product registration specialist with the State Chemist’s Office.
She said those include “claims that offer increased or advanced protections tied to this outbreak.”
But the office warns that such exaggerated or outright false claims could create a false sense of security.
Consumers are urged to visit the State Chemist’s website at oisc.purdue.edu to find a list of products that are effective against the virus, according to U.S. EPA criteria.
The State Chemist’s Office said it will pursue enforcement as necessary against false or misleading claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.