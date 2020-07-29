INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will keep its current coronavirus restrictions in place for at least most of August, with Gov. Eric Holcomb choosing to encourage compliance with safety measures amid continued concerns about recent growth in the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Holcomb announced that statewide limits including crowd sizes for restaurants, bars and public events would remain in effect until Aug. 27. The Republican governor lifted the state’s stay-at-home order and began easing business restrictions in early May, but he’s delayed the final lifting of crowd limits for the past month.
“I want to be safe, not sorry. We’re hopeful but we have to do everything we can. This virus will take what we give it. It is incumbent on us to be on our best behavior,” the governor said.
Holcomb is leaving it up to city and county officials to take any more aggressive measures, such as closing bars, which have been linked to a rise in cases among young adults across the country. That’s despite fears among federal officials that Indiana and other Midwestern states could see a significant jump in COVID-19 infections.
Holcomb noted that Indiana has broken its single-day record for new cases twice in the last week, and said he supported local officials in enforcing more stringent guidelines.
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 630 more cases, bringing the total to 64,299. The state also added 8 more deaths, bringing the toll to 2,733 confirmed dead and another 199 probable deaths.
Holcomb admitted that many people are still not wearing masks, in spite of medical evidence.
Three days after the state’s mask mandate went into effect, Holcomb said, “Wearing a mask is a new phenomenon for us … we live in a country where we love our freedom … but you have to take this seriously because it’s taking us, seriously. This is just science to me.”
He added, “We think we can get there with good enforcement on the ground with the guidelines that are there right now.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the 7-day average for positivity rate continues to grow in Indiana, up to 6.8 percent as of July 21, compared to 6.5 percent as of July 4.
Box also urged Hoosiers to participate in contact tracing efforts, giving several examples including a bachelor party and prom, in which people were exposed to COVID-19 but individuals are refusing to cooperate with tracers.
And Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Family and Social Services Administration, said data collection from long-term care facilities showed that only 1 percent of long-term care staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Indiana is now asking for information from facilities dating back through March 1, and denied that the state has been manipulating data. “We have never underreported or hid data. We have always reported aggregate data that facilities have submitted to us,” Rusyniak said.
As Holcomb was applauding local efforts to impose more stringent controls, the city of Gary announced that its beaches along Lake Michigan were closed Wednesday for two weeks due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the city.
Mayor Jerome Prince cited the beaches’ crowded conditions on Tuesday in ordering the closure. His order shuttered all of Gary’s beaches, including the popular Marquette Park Beach, and their parking lots.
Prince said Gary Police will enforce the closures by patrolling the city’s shoreline, and removing anyone found on the beaches.
Gary’s health commissioner had recommended the beaches be closed “to effectively control the inundation of our parks by residents and visitors,” Prince said. “We continue to see almost daily double-digit increases in our new COVID-19 positive cases in Gary.”
Gary joins Michigan City and Whiting along the lakefront in closing beaches. MC’s closure, which was to expire Friday, is expected to be extended by the Common Council for at least two more weeks.
Box also said her agency was giving recommendations to school leaders on steps such as limiting student interaction and assigning classroom and bus seats, along with the statewide mask order that requires face coverings at school for those in grades 3 and higher.
The COVID-19 infection levels vary across the state and each school district needs to assess the risk in their community, Box said.
“To say this is a specific number that we’re going to use is really not appropriate,” she said. “Schools are really actively engaged in deciding what is safest and best for their students and when to open.”
Indianapolis Public Schools officials said Wednesday they planned to conduct all classes online until at least October. They said that “will allow more time for the number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County to stabilize and decrease to a less dangerous level.”
Michigan City Area Schools made a similar announcement that most classes will be virtual through at least Oct. 19.
High school football, soccer and volleyball programs in Marion County will also be shut down for competition through Oct. 1 at the direction of Marion County Health Department director Virginia Caine.
Holcomb also announced he would extend the state order banning evictions from rental homes and mortgage foreclosures until Aug. 14.
That ban has been in effect since the early days of the national pandemic in March and the looming expiration of such freezes across the country has raised worries about an eviction crisis among people who’ve been unable to pay for housing.
State officials encouraged residents who need rent payment assistance to apply for grants from a $25 million program with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. That program has already received more than 20,000 applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.