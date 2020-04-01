During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The La Porte County Herald-Argus has dropped the paywall for virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.INDIANAPOLIS — Several voter advocacy groups are calling on Indiana officials to assure that Hoosier voters are safe when casting ballots, and that all those ballots are counted.
Common Cause Indiana, Indiana Vote By Mail, and the League of Women Voters of Indiana sent a joint letter Tuesday to the Indiana Election Commission, praising it for beginning “to create an environment that will ensure the safety of Indiana voters, poll workers, and election staff for our primary election.”
But the organizations also called on the IEC to do more to ensure that all Hoosiers will not only be able to easily and safely cast their ballots in the upcoming election, but to have confidence their vote will be counted.
Specifically, the groups urged the Commission to:
Extend access to “no-excuse” absentee voting to all voters in the general election, as well as the primary
Send all registered voters an absentee ballot by mail, with the state covering those costs (as opposed to requiring all voters to apply for an absentee ballot)
Clarify how the signature match process to verify voter identity will be done
Provide rules for the efficient counting of a significantly larger number of mail-in ballots
“We recognize that this will be a challenging year for everyone involved in elections and we stand united in our belief that Indiana’s electorate deserves every opportunity to vote, and to have confidence in the voting process,” said Linda Hanson, co-president of the League of Women Voters.
“We believe the suggestions in our letter to the Commission further that cause.”
The groups also want to assure that the process is easily navigable by voters.
“We appreciate that the Governor, the Secretary of State and now the Indiana Election Commission have taken action to protect Hoosier voters,” said Julia Vaughn, Common Cause Indiana policy director.
“Because many Hoosiers will be voting in an unfamiliar process, election administrators need to do everything possible to ensure this new system, that incentivizes voting by mail, will not end up disenfranchising people because they miss deadlines or have their ballot rejected for administrative reasons.”
Barbara Tully, president of Indiana Vote by Mail, added, “Voting is a fundamental civil right, a right that should be regarded as sacred and must always be protected under all circumstances.
“We want to impress upon the Indiana Election Commission the need for this state to move to a more robust framework for election administration to help keep voters, poll workers, and election administration staff healthy and safe.”
