INDIANAPOLIS — About 30,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week, even as many business restrictions stemming from the coronavirus outbreak were eased in most of the state, federal data released Thursday shows.
Indiana has had about 640,000 people seek jobless aid over the past eight weeks since business closures swept across the country, the U.S. Department of Labor statistics showed.
The state also reported processing nearly 69,000 applications for a separate federal program set up for self-employed and gig workers.
The number of initial unemployment applications submitted last week was down about 12,000 from the week before and continued a downward trend from the 100,000-plus the state received for three straight weeks in late March and early April. Indiana was receiving fewer than 3,000 claims per week before the pandemic hit.
The federal statistics show Indiana was paying unemployment benefits to about 270,000 people during the week ending April 25, while only about 13,000 people received those payments a year earlier.
Nationally, nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week after the government said the unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression.
While unemployment is up, state revenues are way down.
Projections for April revenue missed the mark by nearly $1 billion with individual income taxes taking the biggest hit in the April revenue report.
December projections estimated the state would receive nearly $2.2 billion in April, usually the biggest revenue month because of taxes. Totals for April came in at $1.2 billion, or 44 percent lower than estimated and 46 percent lower than revenue for April 2019.
“Where the state was essentially even for the year, compared to the forecast, going into April, it is now almost 7 percent below because of a single-month drop of 43 percent,” said Cris Johnston, director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget. “The revenue miss in 2009, the last recessionary period, was $7.9 percent.”
The state extended the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 in late March. Income taxes account for 40 percent of revenue, second only to sales taxes, which makes up roughly half of the general fund.
Johnston said that roughly 80 percent of the deficit, or $800 million, was due to the tax deadline extension.
“While we hope that $800 million is mostly just a timing difference, we cannot avoid recognizing the risk of the inability to pay the full amount,” Johnston said.
The remaining 20 percent difference came from sales taxes and gaming taxes, Johnston said. Casinos have been closed since mid-March and aren’t projected to reopen until June.
Individual income taxes were 58 percent, or $669 million, below estimates while sales tax collections were 15 percent, or $103 million, lower than projected. The state collected 65 percent less corporate taxes, or $135 million less than anticipated.
State agencies had been encouraged to employ a variety of cost-saving measures before the next budget session in January.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said earlier the state would distribute $300 million to local governments, a portion of the $2.4 billion it received in federal relief aid to combat the virus.
Another relief package may include more relief for state governments, he said.
“My understanding is that there is discussion out in Washington, D.C., about a potential package that may consider direct assistance to state and local governments,” Holcomb said. “But right now the federal assistance is being used directly to fight COVID-19.”
And as the state begins to reopen in phases, Indiana Attorney Gen. Curtis Hill said Thursday he believes restrictions on worship services issued by the City of Indianapolis veer into “unconstitutional and unlawful religious discrimination.”
As part of the capital’s effort to reopen, Mayor David Hogsett issued a Public Health Order that limits gatherings at places of worship to 25 people. It does not impose this same restriction on other essential or even non-essential businesses, Hill said.
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has issued a similar ban on religious gatherings of over 25, though Hill specifically mentioned Indianapolis.
“The Supreme Court of the United States has made clear that the First Amendment prohibits the government from singling out people for disfavored treatment because they are religious,” the AG, who had been disbarred for 30 days by order of the Indiana Supreme Court, wrote in a letter to Hogsett.
“During this difficult time, it is reasonable to expect all Hoosiers to make sacrifices to prevent the spread of the easily transferred COVID-19 virus, including by tolerating restrictions on gatherings and assemblies,” Hill wrote.
“Yet government officials must continue to respect the core civil right to be free from unlawful discrimination, including with respect to the free exercise of religion.”
