INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s number of confirmed or probable coronavirus-related deaths has jumped to over 1,300 as state health officials added 62 fatalities to that toll on Tuesday, a day before the state begins to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus.
Most of the newly confirmed deaths happened between Friday and Monday, but others date back as far as March 31, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The new statistics show that at least 1,004 people died during April with COVID-19 infections – an average of nearly 33.5 people a day. That one-month death toll far exceeds Indiana’s average of about 150 flu deaths over a seven-month period in recent years.
A new order from Gov. Eric Holcomb that took effect Monday eased many business and travel restrictions for most of Indiana as a top state health official said coronavirus cases had reached a “level plateau.”
The state health department has recorded 1,213 deaths with confirmed coronavirus infections and 113 presumed deaths of people with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
That total includes 8 in La Porte County, 3 of those at the Westville Correctional Facility; 7 in Porter, 21 in St. Joseph, 103 in Lake, 1 in Jasper, 2 in Starke and 1 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
Indiana’s expanded coronavirus testing program is set to start Wednesday at 20 sites, including La Porte, although tests still won’t be available to everybody.
The new testing sites are opening under a nearly $18 million state contract with OptumServe Health Services, with another 30 sites expected to open next week.
The program aims to test 100,000 people in the first month. That would nearly double the number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state heath department since early March.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the ISDH chief medical officer, said the new testing program was a start while officials worked to get more laboratories available to analyze tests.
“We’re pretty confident with what we’ve set forward at this point that we really can test the vast majority of people in the state of Indiana if they are symptomatic or if they’re in close contact with somebody who has COVID-19,” Weaver said.
Registration for the OptumServe testing can be done online at https://lhi.care/covid testing.
ISDH also announced Tuesday that 541 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 21,033 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The ISDH total includes 268 in La Porte County, 266 in Porter, 687 in St. Joseph, 2,161 in Lake, 37 in Jasper, 17 in Starke and 32 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
The La Porte County Health Department reports 275 cases, up 21 from Monday. County cases include 31 in La Porte, 27 in Michigan City, 5 in Westville, 3 in Trail Creek, 2 each in Union Mills, Rolling Prairie and Kingsford Heights, and 1 each in Wanatah and Mill Creek. The county total includes 155 cases at the Westville Correctional Facility and 3 at the Indiana State Prison.
To date, 115,834 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 113,297 on Monday. That includes 1,582 in La Porte County.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 97. Other counties with more than 10 new cases included Lake (64), La Porte (12), and St. Joseph (19).
The Indiana Department of Corrections also announced that a total of 10 inmates and 2 correctional staff members have died from COVID-19-releated causes.
The inmate deaths included 4 at the Plainfield Correctional Facility, and 3 each at Westville and Plainfield; the staff deaths were reported at Wabash Valley and the Indiana Women’s Prison.
At Westville, IDOC reported 157 inmates have tested positive, but 144 have recovered, while 17 remain in quarantine and 302 in isolation. Among WCF staff, 51 tested positive and 47 have recovered.
IDOC reported one inmate at the Indiana State Prison has tested positive and recovered, though the county Health Department reports 3. A total of 157 inmates are quarantine and 2 in isolation.
Among ISP staff, 9 have tested positive and 3 have recovered, according to IDOC.
The Indiana National Guard confirmed that guardsmen were sent to the Westville prison to provide support for correctional officers.
But unlike at Plainfield, where the National Guard sent out a statement detailing exactly what the guardsmen were doing at the facility – assisting with warehouse operations along with photographs – the mission at Westville is less public.
“The Indiana National Guard has been activated to support a number of state agencies in a variety of roles. Guardsmen at the Westville Correctional Facility are working alongside IDOC staff in various support roles,” 2nd Lt. Edwin Wenck, Indiana National Guard spokesman, said.
But he would not say what they were doing, nor even how many guardsmen were sent to Westville.
“Due to the operational security and safety of our soldiers and airmen, we are unable to provide the number of service members supporting this mission.”
