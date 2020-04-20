INDIANAPOLIS — The governor said Monday he was easing restrictions on hospitals to allow elective surgeries, even as the state health commissioner remained concerned over whether coronavirus infections were slowing.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said while he was extending the statewide stay-at-home order until May 1, hospitals would be allowed, starting Tuesday, to resume procedures to diagnose and treat medical conditions.
That would include screening, diagnosing and treating non-emergency conditions, including cardiac issues, cancer, endoscopy and respiratory procedures, and pain relief.
A halt to elective procedures had been ordered last month to help preserve hospital equipment and protective gear if needed to treated people seriously ill with COVID-19.
State officials have not reported shortages of hospital beds or equipment such as ventilators, even as the coronavirus death toll has topped 550 in little more than five weeks.
Holcomb said if medical supplies remain adequate, more procedures at clinics and surgery centers could be allowed next week.
The extended order still limits in-person public activity at state government offices and the operation of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
“I want to thank Hoosiers in every corner of our state who have stayed socially-distanced and hunkered down. Lives are being saved, and we’re slowing the spread,” Gov. Holcomb said.
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, has said she expected the coronavirus illness peak to arrive in late April for the Indianapolis area and the first weeks of May for rest of the state – the time period Holcomb has said he might start lifting some business and travel restrictions.
Box said Monday she wasn’t “100 percent convinced” Indiana has reached its illness peak. Data, she said, “has shown consistently we are running much lower than the original projections and that we are very much running along the lowest-expected line as we model this.”
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday confirmed that another 505 Hoosiers are infected with the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 11,686.
That includes 140 confirmed cases in La Porte County; 180 in Porter County; 412 in St. Joseph County; 1,182 in Lake County; 25 in Jasper County; 11 in Starke County; and 24 in Marshall County in Northwest Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Correction reports 123 inmates at the Westville Correctional Facility have tested positive. Statewide, 212 inmates have the virus, along with 83 staff members.
IDOC also announced two more inmate deaths, both at the Plainfield Correctional Facility. That brings the total to 3, including one reported last week at Westville.
A total of 569 Hoosiers have died, including 5 in La Porte, 3 in Porter, 9 in St. Joseph, 47 in Lake, 4 in Newton and 1 each in Jasper and Starke counties.
Holcomb’s order on Monday also clarified rules for some businesses.
Because permitted outdoor activity includes yard work, gardening, planting and landscaping, nurseries and garden centers can be open.
However they must limit the number of customers in their facility at any given time; limit hours of operation and consider separate hours for the elderly and other vulnerable customers; and comply with the social distancing, sanitation and other mitigation measure to protect employees and the public.
A state worker advocacy group says more needs to be done to protect workers.
The Indiana State AFL-CIO called on the Indiana OSHA to shut down worksites when workers identify and IOSHA confirms an imminent danger related to COVID-19.
According to the Indiana Department of Labor website, IOSHA has no legal authority to declare a workplace emergency or change employer policies regarding infectious diseases.
“I’m shocked to learn that the agency responsible for overseeing workplace health and safety in Indiana deems COVID-19 in the workplace outside its jurisdiction,” Indiana AFL-CIO president Brett Voorhies said.
“Essential workers are working in hazardous situations, and if an employer fails to provide adequate protections, IOSHA won’t take enforcement actions. It’s unconscionable, and our frontline workers deserve better.”
He said Hoosier workers “should not be forced to jeopardize their health or the well-being of their families. When workplaces ignore social distancing requirements, neglect to provide proper personal protection equipment, and disregard appropriate notification procedures, IOSHA should take action.”
Indiana Code allows the commissioner to take action to remedy any “imminent danger” in the workplace which could reasonably be expected to cause death or serious harm, Voorhies said.
An employee or employee representative can obtain a formal complaint form from the Indiana Department of Labor website to seek assistance with an imminent workplace danger at in.gov/dol/2733.htm
Holcomb also had some harsh words words for the estimated 200 people who stood close together, largely without masks, to protest his stay-at-home order Saturday in Indianapolis.
He said they are hurting their own cause, insulting health care workers and potentially endangering everyone they meet.
“This occurred in Marion County where about a third of our positive cases have been reported and about a third of our total state deaths have been reported,” he said. “So it’s an environment that appeared to be almost a perfect petri dish for how this can spread.
“We respect everyone’s voice, and being able to step forward and be heard, but this would be the exact way not to be productive about that; potentially, it just sets us back.”
