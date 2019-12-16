Indiana State Police introduces new K-9 trooper

Indiana State Police Trooper Brett Adair, right, who graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Training School last week, was joined by his new K-9 partner, Zoia, at the ceremony in Indianapolis, where he received his diploma from ISP Supt. Douglas Carter, left. Adair and Zoia worked for 12 weeks learning skills in tracking, building searches, obedience, handler protection, and drug recognition. Zoia is a female Dutch shepherd purchased from F.M. K9 in Berrien Center, Michigan. The dogs come to ISP untrained and go through a training process taught by Master Trainers Sgt. Dennis Wade, Master Trooper Kevin Waters, and K-9 Trainer Master Trooper Chris Richey. Zoia is from Poland and is the first Dutch shepherd to be used by ISP. Adair has been a trooper for four years. He lives in St. Joseph County and patrols the Indiana Toll Road primarily in La Porte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.

 Photo provided / Indiana State Police

