INDIANAPOLIS — While La Porte County saw a spike in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the majority of those, and one of two more deaths reported, were at the Westville Correctional Facility.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 611 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the disease. That brings to 9,542 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Health officials also reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to at least 477. The first reported death in Indiana happened March 15, with more than three-quarters of the deaths occurring in the past two weeks.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases include 112 in La Porte County (87 at the Westville prison), 143 in Porter County, 306 in St. Joseph County, 978 in Lake County, 19 in Jasper County, 10 in Starke County and 20 in Marshall County in Northwest Indiana.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 113. Other counties with a large number of new cases included La Porte with 70 (81 according to the La Porte County Health Department, though 79 were at Westville Correctional); Lake (106), St. Joseph (35) and Porter (14).
Of the 477 Hoosiers who have died, 5 were in La Porte County (including one at the prison), 2 in Porter County, 7 in St. Joseph County, 41 in Lake County, 3 in Newton County and one each in Jasper and Starke counties.
To date, 51,115 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 48,396 on Tuesday. That includes 697 in La Porte County.
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, also announced that 119 residents of long-term care facilities have died with COVID-19 illnesses, a steep jump from what state officials had previously reported.
Almost 90 percent of Indiana’s deaths have been among people ages 60 and older as elderly people and those with serious health troubles living in nursing homes are among the most at-risk from infection.
Across Indiana, 152 long-term care facilities have reported at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state health officials. A total of 681 residents have tested positive.
The state is also reporting that 512 staff members have tested positive and one staff member has died from COVID-19.
The 119 deaths of people from long-term care and residential facilities represent 27 percent of the state’s fatalities.
“That’s heartbreaking but it’s unfortunately an expected disparity, knowing that these individuals in these facilities are our highest-risk population, based on their age and their chronic health conditions,” Box said.
While no treatment or vaccine has been developed, health officials in Madison County said some patients are being treated with hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria. The FDA in March granted emergency approval for its use to treat COVID-19.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has shipped 20 million tablets to several cities, including Indianapolis.
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the Madison County Board of Health, said the drug is being used on some patients with mild cases, but hydroxychloroquine is not being prescribed for patients on ventilators.
Dr. Stephen Wright, county health officer, said he is not sure the drug has much of an effect on coronavirus patients.
Hydroxychloroquine is one of many existing drugs being tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment, though at present, there are no approved treatments.
Trials are taking place in hospitals across the world, but there is limited evidence to suggest it is effective at treating the virus. One small study in France found the drug, combined with azithromycin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections, had no clinical benefit.
Also Thursday, state Republican and Democratic leaders agreed to shorten the time for early in-person voting ahead of the June 2 primary election from the normal 28 days to one week.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson, a Republican, said election officials still plan to have polling sites open on primary day but the state election commission will vote Friday on a plan for giving county officials more flexibility for designating voting locations.
The election commission voted last month to delay the primary from its original May 5 date and allow any voter to cast a mail-in ballot without having to meet an excuse required under state law.
Lawson said the state couldn’t afford to follow the move by Indianapolis officials to mail an absentee ballot application to all voters. She said she encouraged people to vote by mail but many people feel strongly about casting their ballots in person so she wanted to keep early voting sites open starting May 26.
“Hopefully that will spread the number of people in any one location out so that there won’t be close contact with poll workers and election workers and the voters at the same time,” Lawson said.
