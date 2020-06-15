INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana added 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 533 new cases, health officials said Monday.
On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported nine additional deaths and 407 new cases; and on Saturday, the agency reported 17 deaths and 432 new cases.
There have been a total of 2,251 coronavirus deaths overall since the start of the pandemic and 40,430 total cases in the state, the Indiana State Department of Health announced. Health officials say there are another 182 probable deaths with no positive test on record.
Of the state total, 1,032 deaths have come in long-term care facilities, according to the ISDH.
La Porte County has 470 positive cases and 24 death, according to ISDH, while Porter County has 589 cases and 33 deaths; St. Joseph County has 1,552 cases and 50 deaths; Lake County has 4,172 cases and 230 deaths; and Starke County has 52 cases and 3 deaths.
The La Porte County Health Department reported 3 new cases on Saturday, but no new cases on Sunday or Monday, for a total of 469 cases (285 public, 176 at the Westville Correctional Facility, and 8 at the Indiana State Prison), and 24 deaths.
Two of the new cases were in Mill Creek and 1 in Rolling Prairie.
The state has administered 355,829 COVID-19 tests to date – 5,614 tests have been completed in La Porte County
Effective Monday, any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, including Michigan City, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. In La Porte County, testing is also available at HealthLinc in Michigan City and La Porte; Beacon Medical Group in La Porte, and La Porte Hospital Urgent Care.
Indiana entered the latest stage of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan on Friday, allowing additional businesses to reopen and fill at higher capacities.
Under the plan, restaurants can open to 75 percent capacity. Bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 50 percent capacity, including Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in La Porte and Washington Park Zoo, both of which opened Monday. Zoos and museums can reopen, and gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed as long as attendees stay 6 feet apart.
But as the pandemic carries on, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box still has reservations.
“Just because you’re not positive today, doesn’t mean you won’t be tomorrow,” Box said.
With the reopening of casinos and other enclosed spaces, she added, there’s an ongoing necessity to practice social distancing and make “continued” efforts to clean and sanitize public spaces.
“I think it’s all about keeping the number of people down ... wearing masks, social distancing, cleaning the machines over and over again, repeatedly washing your hands,” Box said.
