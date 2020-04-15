During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The La Porte County Herald-Argus has dropped the paywall for major breaking virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has nearly quadrupled since the beginning of April as state health officials on Wednesday reported 49 additional deaths.
But Indiana’s health commissioner also voiced some hopefulness about the COVID-19 spread throughout the state.
Dr. Kristina Box said she was “cautiously optimistic” that steps such as the statewide stay-at-home order have slowed down the growth of COVID-19 infections and allowed Indiana hospitals to maintain their capacity to treat seriously ill patients.
“We may be seeing that peak flattened and that kind of plateauing effect,” Box said.
The state’s death toll has grown by more than 300 in the past two weeks and the new deaths reported Wednesday occurred between March 28 and Tuesday. They increased the total to 436, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Almost 90 percent of Indiana’s deaths have been among people ages 60 and older.
Tests also confirmed 440 more COVID-19 illnesses, boosting Indiana’s total number of cases to nearly 9,000.
That 8,955 total includes 42 confirmed cases in La Porte County (47 according to the La Porte County Health Dept., which reported 5 new cases Wednesday), 130 in Porter County, 273 in St. Joseph County, 876 in Lake County, 19 in Jasper County, 10 in Starke County and 19 in Marshall County in Northwest Indiana.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 156. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Hamilton (15), Hendricks (11), Johnson (18), Lake (55) and St. Joseph (40).
Of the reported deaths in Indiana, 4 were in La Porte County, 5 in St. Joseph County, 2 in Porter County, 33 in Lake County, 2 in Newton County and 1 each in Jasper and Starke counties.
To date, 48,396 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 46,017 on Tuesday. A total of 588 tests have been done in La Porte County.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order that restricts which businesses may be open took effect March 25 and runs through Monday. He has said he will announce Friday whether he’ll extend it.
“It would be a much different, much different picture today if Hoosiers weren’t all in this together playing by the rules,” Holcomb said. “What we can’t do is pull up short.”
But Howard County (Kokomo) announced this week it is loosening some restrictions on forced business closures and allowing certain businesses it considers “low risk” to reopen as long as guidelines are followed.
The board of commissioners and local health officials announced they are allowing reopening of some businesses they consider to be “low risk, with little to no human contact.” That includes lawn care/landscaping, pet groomers, florists, no-touch car washes, dry cleaning and uniform shops, bike and computer repair shops.
All will be allowed to perform business by drop-off and delivery only.
“It’s our first baby steps,” commissioner Paul Wyman said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Howard County has had some of the toughest restrictions in the state. The changes, supported by Don Zent, Howard County health officer, will put the county more in line with the rest of Indiana.
The county’s orange travel advisory – last week extended through Sunday – and recommendation of “one adult, one cart” while shopping remain in effect.
Holcomb said he does not want the state to “relax at the wrong time” and see another wave of virus illnesses.
In addition to other concerns, Holcomb said he wanted to see the state build up its own stockpile of protective supplies and hospital equipment.
“Should there be a second wave come fall, like some suggest there could be, we need to be in a better position than when we first went into this storm,” Holcomb said.
The ISDH on Wednesday reported that of the state’s 2,948 ICU beds, about 47 percent were now available, with 25 percent being used for COVID-19 patients and 29 percent for other patients.
Of Indiana 2,895 ventilators, 74 percent were available, with about 15 percent being used by COVID-19 patients and 11 percent by other patients.
The governor also signed an executive order Wednesday that:
Allows pharmacy students who have successfully completed all required course work to apply for a temporary license with the Professional Licensing Agency.
Permits healthcare providers who cannot meet in-person continuing education requirements this year to do so via distance learning.
Allows state employees, county employees, teachers and other public employees who have a defined contribution account to access funds without penalty if they have been affected by COVID-19.
Extends the for deadline for all other fees included on the property tax bill. Holcomb previously extended the deadline for property tax payments.
