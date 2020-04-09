PORTER — In response to federal and state recommendations to stay at home to slow the spread of Coronavirus update, the Friends of Indiana Dunes will offer their 24th Annual Native Plant Sale as a pre-order only sale.
There will be NO open shopping of plant material this year. The Native Plant Sale order forms are available for printing at the Friends of Indiana Dunes website (dunefriends.org). A link to the order form can also be found on our Facebook page as part of our daily highlighted native plant. If you need a hard copy mailed, have questions or need assistance concerning the order form, please contact the Native Plant sale committee chair, Angel Gochee-Goins, by calling her at (219) 707-3617 or emailing her at angel@dunefriends.org.
