INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials said they were working Wednesday to determine why a federal report found about 200 more coronavirus-related deaths among Indiana nursing home residents than state officials had tallied.
The news came as an apparent slowdown of coronavirus-related deaths is continuing in Indiana, as figures released by health officials show it has been more than a week since more than 20 people died with infections.
A report released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Monday listed 1,141 total COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents as of May 24. That number is 196, or 21 percent, more than the 945 such deaths reported this week by the Indiana State Department of Health.
State officials suspect the difference stems from nursing homes only being asked once in early April for a total number of previous COVID-19 deaths and infections, while they have since been required to report new cases within 24 hours, said Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the state Family and Social Services Administration.
Nursing home administrators have known about the federal survey for more than a month, he said.
“Facilities have likely had a lot more time to go back and accurately account and report these cases,” Rusyniak said.
The partial numbers in the federal report are certain to go higher, as information from only about half of Indiana nursing homes was included.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials have stopped identifying nursing homes with outbreaks, despite complaints from relatives of residents about a lack of communication about illnesses and deaths. State officials maintain those facilities face federal and state requirements to notify families about their COVID-19 status.
Rusyniak said he believed the additional nursing home deaths were already included in the state’s total of 2,207 confirmed or presumed infection-related fatalities. The federal report figures would mean 52 percent of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths involved nursing home residents.
State officials are also working on guidance allowing nursing homes to permit outdoor visits by residents with family members and friends, Rusyniak said.
That relaxing of a ban on nursing home visitors will come as the state aims to have all facility staff members tested for the coronavirus by the end of June. Rusyniak said such tests will identify employees who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms and help prevent additional outbreaks.
Testing of residents won’t be required but reserved for instances where they might have faced coronavirus exposure, he said.
Statewide, the daily death total is down from the period between early April and mid-May when more than 30 were recorded most days, with the deadliest day on April 22 with 50 fatalities, according to ISDH.
On Wednesday, ISDH announced that 511 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 10 more have died.
A total of 2,032 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died, and another 175 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
The death toll includes 24 in La Porte County (including 6 at the Westville Correctional Facility); 29 in Porter, 35 in St. Joseph, 202 in Lake, 10 in Newton, 1 in Jasper, 3 in Starke and 2 in Marshall counties, according to ISDH.
The newly confirmed tests bring the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 35,712.
The state total includes 436 confirmed cases in La Porte County (including 179 at the Westville prison and 6 at the Indiana State Prison); 553 in Porter County, 1,326 in St. Joseph, 3,806 in Lake, 78 in Newton, 70 in Jasper, 39 in Starke and 147 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
