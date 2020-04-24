INDIANAPOLIS — More than half a million people in Indiana have applied for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks as job losses mount over the coronavirus pandemic.
State officials, meanwhile, are working to possibly ease some business restrictions meant to slow the spread of the disease.
Indiana had about 75,000 new jobless claims filed last week. While that’s down from the more than 110,000 claims filed each of the three previous weeks, the state was typically receiving fewer than 3,000 new claims a week before widespread business shutdowns started in mid-March.
Indiana has totaled about 515,000 jobless claims in the five-week period.
Roughly 26 million people, or about one in six American workers, have now filed for jobless aid over the five weeks. Economists have forecast the national unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20 percent after by far the worst string of layoffs on record.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he’s considering easing next week the business and travel restrictions in place under the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25. Those modifications could vary across Indiana, and major changes will be done in collaboration with neighboring states, Holcomb said.
The governor also signed an executive order to speed up the review of unemployment insurance claim appeals.
The order allows the Department of Workforce Development to hire additional staff to review the appeals.
It also waives paperwork requirements to help businesses apply for federal assistance under programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Indiana also hit two more milestones in the number of cases and death from the pandemic.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 612 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 13,039 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The total includes 148 cases in La Porte County, 198 in Porter County, 475 in St. Joseph County, 1,346 in Lake County, 27 in Jasper County, 13 in Starke County and 25 in Marshall County.
The La Porte County Health Department reports 151 case – 23 in La Porte, 21 in Michigan City, 4 in Westville, 2 in Trail Creek, and 1 each in Union Mills, Mill Creek and Rolling Prairie. The rest of the cases are at IDOC facilities in the county.
A total of 706 Hoosiers have died, including 5 each in La Porte and Porter counties; 10 in St. Joseph, 61 in Lake, 5 in Newton, and 1 each in Jasper, Starke and Marshall counties.
Indiana has reported a total of 73,040 tests as of Wednesday, with 18.1 percent positive. In La Porte County, 966 tests have been completed.
While testing remains sporadic, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, announced Thursday the CDC will distribute more than $11.5 million to Indiana to boost testing and surveillance. The funding is provided by the CARES Act, and boosts Indiana’s funding to $26.3 million, Young said.
“As Indiana continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic, this additional funding from the CDC will help expand testing and protect those at risk. This is welcome news for all Hoosiers,” Young said.
According to the CDC, the funding may be used for:
Establishing or enhancing the ability to aggressively identify cases, conduct contact tracing and follow up, as well as implement appropriate containment measures
Improving morbidity and mortality surveillance.
Enhancing testing capacity.
Controlling COVID-19 in high-risk settings and protecting vulnerable or high-risk populations.
Working with healthcare systems to manage and monitor system capacity.
Also Thursday, Indiana University announced a new project that intends to take nasal swabs and blood samples for coronavirus testing from at least 5,000 people ages 12 and older selected at random from around the state.
The testing will begin Saturday and researchers could give a preliminary report to state officials within about a week, said Nir Menachemi, professor at IU’s Fairbanks School of Public Health.
Indiana’s current testing has largely focused on those who are seriously ill or health-care workers, leading to a lack of information on the overall coronavirus spread, he said.
“If we are only testing people with the most serious symptoms, it seems like we’re only looking at the tip of the iceberg,” Menachemi said.
“What our study allows us to do is look below the water and see the entire iceberg and try to get a sense of how large it is and how it is effecting different communities.”
