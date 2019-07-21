La PORTE and STARKE COUNTIES – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that Ind. 39 will close Monday in La Porte and Starke counties while crews perform chip seal operations.
The road will close between U.S. 30 and Ind. 8 and is anticipated to reopen by the end of Tuesday, weather permitting.
State road detours must use state-maintained roads only. Southbound drivers on Ind. 39 will be detoured east on U.S. 30, south on U.S. 35 and west on Ind. 8 back to Ind. 39. Northbound drivers on Ind. 39 will be detoured east on Ind. 8, north on U.S. 35 and west on U.S. 30 back to Ind. 39.
Chip sealing explained:
The chip sealing process consists of distributing a liquid asphalt emulsion on the roadway and covering the liquid asphalt with crushed stone to provide a new wearing surface. Once the asphalt has cured, any excess chips left on the roadway are swept from the surface.
Chip sealing extends the life of a roadway by protecting it from moisture, ultraviolet degradation and other damaging exposures. In addition to sealing the pavement, chip seal applications reestablish surface friction – improving safety for the motoring public. Of the pavement preservation methods employed by the state, chip sealing is perhaps the most cost-effective. Studies show that every dollar invested in chip seal operations saves $6-14 in future roadway costs.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.
