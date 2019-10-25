'If you see something, say something'

La PORTE — Even in today's deeply divided society, Dunebrook's Jeanne Ann Cannon knows there is one issue every American can stand behind – ending child abuse.
Cannon – executive director of the Michigan City-based child advocacy program – talked about the importance for the community to get involved during a presentation to the Rotary Club of La Porte on Monday at the Blue Heron Inn.
She spoke about Dunebrook's work with local children and families from its beginnings 30 years ago as a grassroots effort to fight child abuse in the region.
The agency's Child Advocacy Center offers social workers and local law enforcement officers a comforting place to conduct forensic interviews with children they believe may be victims of abuse, Cannon said.
Rather than speaking with children in a cold environment like a police interrogation room, the center's highly trained staff talks to kids in a warm, welcoming environment. A support team watches from behind a two-way mirror, and can advise the interviewer, who wears an earbud, when necessary, she said.
"We did 402 interviews last year, if you wonder if [child abuse] is a big problem ... yes, it is," Cannon said.
What drew Cannon – a licensed clinical social worker with more than two decades of experience working with children and adults – to Dunebrook over three years ago, however, was its focus on parent education.
Through the agency's Healthy Families program, social workers go into the homes of parents with children under 3 years old. During these visits, employees teach the adults more about child-rearing and how to better cope with domestic issues, Cannon said.
"To me, it's very exciting to take a family where there's been a suspected problem and say 'There are things you can do that can really help your situation'," she said. "'You don't need to be this unhappy.'"
Dunebrook's partnership with La Porte Hospital has helped refer many families to the program, Cannon said.
Nurses in the hospital's obstetrics unit help the agency's staff coordinate interviews with expecting parents. A recent Health Care Foundation of La Porte grant has allowed Dunebrook to give a free Pack N Play Crib to participating families, which has resulted in a substantial increase in assessments, Cannon said.
Last year, the agency served 229 families and completed 116 interviews, giving away 111 cribs in the process.
The director is also a big fan of Dunebrook's outreach efforts with area school districts, including the La Porte Community School Corporation, she said.
Agency representatives frequently visit elementary, middle and high school schools across the region, educating and empowering students to keep their bodies safe. The program helps children know that it is OK to tell someone if a parent or other adult is abusing them.
In 2018, more than 9,000 students participated in these educational efforts.
With so much on their plate – and with only so many dollars out there to support nonprofits – Dunebrook's 26-member staff faces many challenges, Cannon said. They are incredibly committed to their work, however – some have worked with the agency for more than 20 years – and serve with integrity and accountability, she said.
One doesn't need to be an expert to play a role in fighting and preventing child abuse, though, Cannon said.
Like the phrase, "If you see something, say something" states, people who believe a child in their neighborhood is suffering abuse should report it to the authorities, the director said.
"There's a difference between being a busybody and being in someone's business when you shouldn't and not helping someone who could have gotten help," she said.
Though there is a lot of hatred in today's world caused by people's differing political beliefs, standing up and pointing out an injustice committed against society's most vulnerable members is a "bipartisan thing," Cannon said.
"We have a long way to go, but only by working together and educating each other ... an issue like abuse can be tackled," she said. "It really can be diminished by people speaking up."
