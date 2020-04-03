INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents are beginning to complain about merchants charging exorbitant prices for toilet paper, food, cleaning products and other essential items during the coronavirus pandemic.
Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that dozens of Hoosiers have contacted his office with complaints about high prices being charged by superstores, home improvement stores, groceries, e-commerce websites and others since Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency last month.
