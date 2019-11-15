WESTVILLE — From building bottle rockets that soared to the top of the school’s gymnasium, to creating space-themed video games in the computer lab, students from across Indiana experienced a mecca of all things STEM at Westville Middle/High School.
On Saturday, the school hosted the Indiana Science Olympiad Build It Day, with about 150 middle and high school students, representing 30 schools across the state, working on science, technology, engineering and math projects.
Science Olympiad coaches helped students with assignments, be it showing them how to design and build a small wooden plane, or explaining the components and properties of direct current circuits.
In one classroom, Jeremy Long, science instructor with Whiting High School, showed students how to construct “Boomilevers” – levered arms designed to hold up a bucket containing up to 33 pounds of sand. Using lightweight materials like bass or balsa wood, the students had to come up with a sound structural design to carry such a heavy burden.
“For many students, [Build It Day] will be their first time building a Boomilever,” Long said. “If they’re like most kids, they’ll end up doing this a lot this season – because they’ll be breaking a lot of them.”
Typically, Science Olympiad teams participating in the event design and create arms at home, Long said. By participating in Build It Day, they can get help from coaches outside their school district and pick up new ideas from other teams.
“This really gets them on the right track,” he said.
The event is intended to give Indiana Science Olympiad participants a chance to brush up on skills and work out kinks in their projects before the 2019-20 competitive season, which kicks off next month.
Saturday was the first time Westville hosted Build It Day, said Samantha Joll, science teacher at Westville Middle School and one of the school’s three Science Olympiad teachers.
In previous years, the event was held on the campus of Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Joll hopes Westville can continue to host the annual event. Not only does the school provide a more intimate setting, but Westville makes an ideal hub for other teams – 75 percent of which call Northwest Indiana home.
Westville will be participating in its sixth Science Olympiad season, Joll said. Teams have reached state-level competition every year since the joining the program in 2014.
This year’s competition will consist of 23 events, including “Game On,” where teams must program an original computer game; and “Disease Detectives,” which tests students on illness-related science.
“It’s really diverse,” Joll said. “It covers so much of the scientific continuum. There really is something for everybody.”
Freshman Madison Caldwell is among 45 Westville students participating this year, and has been a member of the Science Olympiad team since seventh grade, competing in events related to human sciences, like Anatomy and Physiology, she said.
Besides getting a chance to explore new topics, Caldwell likes how Science Olympiad gives her more experience working with others.
Based on her time with the program, she wholeheartedly recommends other students join.
“If they like learning new things, working with teammates and having fun, Science Olympiad will be a great thing for them – as long as they don’t mind sticking around a few hours after school,” Caldwell said.
The Westville team’s first competition will take place Dec. 7 at Whiting High.
ArcelorMittal sponsored Saturday’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.