La Porte's Alfredo Arroyo cuts into a chunk of ice during Friday's Fire & Ice event, which took place that afternoon at Plaza 618 downtown. Several area ice carvers transformed large blocks of ice into works of frozen art during the festivity, which kicked off this weekend's La Porte Winterfest. The three-day event continues on Saturday and Sunday, with activities lined up at the Civic Auditorium, Cummings Lodge and other locations throughout the city.
