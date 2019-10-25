Humane Indiana's 'Festival of Owls' returns Saturday

VALPARAISO – Screech. Snowy. Great horned — sound familiar? They’re not nicknames, they’re owl species and the public can see these birds of prey at Humane Indiana’s upcoming Festival of Owls.
Humane Indiana’s Wildlife team is gearing up for its second annual Festival of Owls, sponsored by Arcelor Mittal, scheduled for Saturday at the Porter County Fairgrounds. Humane Indiana CEO, Brian Fitzpatrick said the event quickly outgrew the space at the not-for-profit’s Wildlife Center located in Valparaiso.
“The larger space is more conducive to multiple guest speakers at one time, this gives guests the opportunity to pick and choose sessions they’d like to attend throughout their day with us,” Fitzpatrick explained. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our goal was to invite speakers representative of a large number of owl species native to Indiana,” said Steve Lakatos, Humane Indiana wildlife director. “With Indiana maintaining eight species of native owls, we are happy to announce that we will have six of those species live at our event from both Humane Indiana as well as Wildcat Creek Wildlife Center.”
The event also offers Barn Owl box group building at its Citizen Science station with Indiana DNR. A total of 26 Barn Owl boxes will be built and used in research programs in the state. Additional event vendors and speakers include Audubon Society, Dunes National Park, and Shirley Heinze Land Trust. Food trucks will also be on site. The event is family-friendly and open to the public. Kids 14 and under are free with purchase of an adult ticket (limit two children per adult ticket).
Tickets are $25/adult, $10/child (ages 8-14), children 7 and under are free. To purchase tickets online or for a list of ticket locations, visit humaneindiana.org. Tickets also available at the door. Humane Indiana is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization.
