Hultgen honored by National Association of Realtors

La PORTE — Susan Hultgen is among the latest real estate brokers nationwide to be conferred with the Realtors Emeritus membership status by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
The Realtors Emeritus designation is the most prestigious and highest honor that can be bestowed on a member by the National Association of Realtors and is awarded to those Realtors who have maintained membership in the National Association for a cumulative period of 40 years and have completed at least one year of volunteer service on the local, state or national level.
