NEW CARLISLE — In less than three months, Hudson Township's agreement for fire and emergency medical services coverage through the New Carlisle Fire Department is set to expire.
With the clock running down and with no new fire protection deal in place, many township residents are taking aim at Trustee Thomas Euler, who they accuse of putting their homes and families at risk.
During an explosive township board meeting on Tuesday, nearly a dozen residents implored Euler and other officials to sign a new agreement with the New Carlisle Fire Territory for fire and EMS coverage. The speakers excoriated the trustee for ignoring the community's desire for service through the neighboring department and for keeping the future of the township's safety in limbo.
"Twenty-seven years out here, and I've never had a reason to care about [fire protection] until now," said Pam Weaver, one of the residents who spoke in favor of a dual fire/EMS agreement with New Carlisle Tuesday. "Mr. Euler has an apparent lack of understanding of the duties he was elected to do. The gravity of the situation is huge, and lives are literally at stake."
Before the residents spoke, the township board approved a budget for 2020, allocating nearly $166,000 for fire protection next year. This amount is up from the $85,000 the board budgeted for coverage this year, which should allow the township to pay for the increased cost of service through the New Carlisle Fire Territory, which begins operations next year.
New Carlisle and Olive Township officials voted to create the district in March, merging its two volunteer firehouses into a single department with 20 paid full-time firefighters. The new service will cost around $2 million per year, more than double the cost of the current volunteer departments.
Neighboring leaders initially included Hudson Township — which had used New Carlisle for fire and EMS protection for years — in the fire district when they proposed its creation last year. They removed the La Porte County municipality from the final plan, requiring the township to contract with the territory if they wish to receive service from the new department when it begins operation next year.
Euler — who is serving is his first year as trustee after winning the seat in the 2018 midterm election — has yet to negotiate an updated agreement with the fire territory. Instead, he has spent the past several months exploring other possibilities, including creating a township fire department.
With only a few months remaining before 2020, though, the trustee has proposed paying the New Carlisle Fire Territory $165,000 for fire coverage only through 2021. The territory's board has agreed to accept the trustee's offer, pending the Hudson Township Board's approval of the deal.
Instead of relying on EMS through New Carlisle, Euler is proposing the township rely solely on La Porte County for ambulance service. The municipality currently uses both New Carlisle and the county EMS, paying $60,000 per year for the latter.
To many in attendance Tuesday, this option is unacceptable.
Scott Durling — a former deputy fire chief who moved to the township in April — believes that having New Carlisle EMS continue to serve Hudson Township is worth the extra cost. The town's ambulance hanger is located just several minutes from the township, while the nearest La Porte County base is located more than a dozen miles away in La Porte.
"Six minutes, life or death. Twenty-six minutes, death," he said, comparing the difference in possible response times between the two ambulance services. "This is ridiculous. We're talking about every single person's life in here."
Lorri Johnston, a former paramedic, also supported using New Carlisle EMS. If it weren't for the ambulance service's prompt arrival following her husband's heart attack several years ago, her loved one would not have survived, she said.
"You have South Bend city quality right in New Carlisle," she said. "My lord. Why would you ever think about dropping that?"
Another township resident, Cathy Rea, criticized the idea of the township creating a new, minimally-staffed volunteer fire department. Besides the cost and time needed to create a new station and train firefighters, New Carlisle crews already have extensive experience serving Hudson Township residents.
"We don't want the minimum coverage — we want adequate coverage," she said, with many in the audience erupting into applause in response.
Those hoping for both fire and EMS protection through New Carlisle may not have to wait long, however.
Samantha Rush, the vice-chair of the fire territory board, presented a proposal for fire and EMS coverage to the township board during its meeting on Tuesday. The department is offering to provide both services to the community through 2021 for $275,000, per the terms of the contract.
Although the board sought a vote on the agreement that evening, attorney Brad Adamsky advised against it, suggesting the members place it on the agenda for a future meeting.
In the meantime, Euler said he intends to negotiate further with the fire district.
"Now that we've passed a budget, we can move to the next level," he said, shortly before the board moved to adjourn the meeting.
