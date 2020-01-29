MICHIGAN CITY — Sometimes a little piece of history resurfaces from surprising connections to bring back memories and joy to more than one family.

In his late 60s to early 70s, the late Henrich Heisman modeled for a group of artists at a teaching demonstration of the Michigan City Art League. The late Robert Wilcox, one of the founding members of the league and a teacher for the organization, was among those that created an oil rendition on canvas of the tenacious lake-loving older gentleman.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.