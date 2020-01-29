Wendy Kermen, center, presents a photographic reproduction of an oil canvas created by her father, the late Robert Wilcox, of Henrich “Pop” Heisman to Heisman’s granddaughter, 92-year-old Leona Schlaak, while Alex Criswell, Schlaak’s grandson who records and preserves the Heisman family history, looks on.
This photographic reproduction of an oil portrait by the late artist Robert Wilcox of Michigan City legend Henrich “Pop” Heisman was recently gifted by Wilcox’s daughter, Wendy Kermen, to Heisman’s granddaughter, Leona Schlaak.
Heisman Harbor Drive was created in the 1990s to honor the road where the Heisman family homestead and business once stood, as well as the legacy of activism and courage Henrich “Pop” Heisman demonstrated in saving the Michigan City harbor.
Wendy Kermen, center, presents a photographic reproduction of an oil canvas created by her father, the late Robert Wilcox, of Henrich “Pop” Heisman to Heisman’s granddaughter, 92-year-old Leona Schlaak, while Alex Criswell, Schlaak’s grandson who records and preserves the Heisman family history, looks on.
This photographic reproduction of an oil portrait by the late artist Robert Wilcox of Michigan City legend Henrich “Pop” Heisman was recently gifted by Wilcox’s daughter, Wendy Kermen, to Heisman’s granddaughter, Leona Schlaak.
Heisman Harbor Drive was created in the 1990s to honor the road where the Heisman family homestead and business once stood, as well as the legacy of activism and courage Henrich “Pop” Heisman demonstrated in saving the Michigan City harbor.
MICHIGAN CITY — Sometimes a little piece of history resurfaces from surprising connections to bring back memories and joy to more than one family.
In his late 60s to early 70s, the late Henrich Heisman modeled for a group of artists at a teaching demonstration of the Michigan City Art League. The late Robert Wilcox, one of the founding members of the league and a teacher for the organization, was among those that created an oil rendition on canvas of the tenacious lake-loving older gentleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.