HOT BAGEL SPILL ON I-65

A semi hauling bagels went up in flames Sunday night on I-65 in Jasper County, according to Indiana State Police, who said a smoking rear axle caught fire and spread to the trailer. An off-duty trooper was driving on southbound I-65, about 6 miles south of the Rensselaer exit, when he saw a semi-tractor pulling a box trailer going northbound and smoking heavily from the rear axle. The trooper turned around and stopped the semi on the right shoulder, but by that time, the brakes on the trailer were on fire and flames were spreading to the trailer, according to ISP. The driver failed to release the brakes, causing them to spark, and the rear tires exploded due to the heat, ISP said. Quiner Louis, 31, of Florida, was driving a 2013 Freightliner, owned by Balkan Logistics Group out of Countryside, Illinois, and loaded with 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels. He was able to disconnect the trailer from the tractor before the Marion Township, Carpenter Township and Rensselaer fire departments extinguished the blaze, according to ISP The right lane was closed until about 1 a.m. for removal of the trailer and clean-up.

 Photo provided / Indiana State Police

