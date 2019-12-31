La PORTE – In a unique showing for a First Friday in the Chapel event, the Good News Gang Puppeteers will be presenting their mission-oriented puppet show at noon, Friday, Jan. 3, in the La Porte Hospital Chapel.
The event is free and open to the public. The chapel is conveniently located on the first floor of La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte.
The Good News Gang Puppeteers are an eclectic group ages 10 to 85, who work in harmony to make their puppet ministry work. Leaders Todd and Debra Henson have been teaching puppetry for more than 10 years and have developed several puppet ministry teams in that time period. Their interactive performances have taken place at vacation bible schools in Maryland, Indiana and South Carolina, and at YMCAs, churches, festivals, retirement homes, camp ground, orphanages and children’s shelters around the U.S.
First Friday in the Chapel is made possible by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to empowering residents to live healthy and well in and around La Porte. HFL is proud to support health and wellness programs and services to achieve the vision of La Porte becoming one of Indiana’s top 10 healthiest communities by 2030.
