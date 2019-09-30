La PORTE — The day before the final beam was placed atop the new La Porte Hospital structure earlier this month, the huge piece of steel was signed by staff members and community residents.
And among those hundreds of signatures, one stood out as somewhat unusual – Violet the Gecko.
The nocturnal lizards are not native to La Porte County, of course, but Violet happens to be the pet of a young man whose family are regular visitors to the hospital.
And when the family took their turns signing the beam, they included their reptilian member as well.
“His name is Mark Davis and he is 13 years old,” Kerrigan Davis, Mark’s mom, said. “It was his idea to put Violet’s name on the beam as she is part of our family, too.”
Mark’s brother, 12-year-old, Broc, “has been coming to La Porte Hospital since he was a baby,” his mother said. “He has weekly lab draws and comes for infusions every 6-8 weeks.”
Kerrigan Davis, a member of the hospital’s patient family council, said, “Broc is very well known at the hospital as well as the ER. Everyone at La Porte is like family to us. We moved into La Porte 10 years ago.”
Broc was born with a rare genetic mutation that causes him to be severely susceptible to just about any illness or germ imaginable, Kerrigan Davis said.
In fact, Broc, Mark and their mom all have conditions known as 16p11.2 Duplication and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Type 3, which are auto-immune disorders. But Broc also has the mutation of the LTBP4 gene, so rare that neither the family, nor their doctors, have been able to find it in anyone else in the world.
Because of their frequent trips to the hospital for lab work, and the fact that 40 percent of the staff at La Porte Hospital have been there for 10 years or more, there’s a good chance that whenever the Davis family arrives, they will be recognized.
“The people in the lab are like our family at this point. There is a trust level there,” Kerrigan said, “and there are generally hugs given.”
And while Violet the Gecko likely won’t be the recipient of any hugs, her name will be enshrined as part of the history of the hospital.
