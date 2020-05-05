MICHIGAN CITY — Horizon Bank has bolstered the Franciscan Health Foundation’s efforts to fight the coronavirus in Northwest Indiana with its latest donation.

The bank has pledged $12,500 to the Franciscan Preparedness & Response Fund, a match to local gifts provided to the fund, which addresses the need for supplies and equipment in healthcare facilities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.