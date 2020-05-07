INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials on Thursday warned those eager to resume normal activities that the coronavirus outbreak could turn for the worse again.
Orders from Gov. Eric Holcomb have lifted many business and travel restrictions. He said despite the state’s more than 1,400 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March, a gradual reopening can happen as long as hospitals have the capacity to treat the seriously ill.
“We don’t know how long this will be with us, but I’m guessing through the end of the year and maybe beyond that,” Holcomb said.
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, urged residents to be vigilant in steps such as distancing from others and wearing masks in public.
“We expect that the cases will go up when we start to open things up,” Box said. “That is why we are protecting our must vulnerable populations so that, hopefully, we don’t experience those severe morbidity or mortality associated with the cases.”
But Dr. Woody Myers, former state health commissioner and Democratic candidate for governor, says projections that coronavirus deaths will jump by 543 percent in Indiana are unacceptable.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is projecting 6,247 deaths in Indiana by Aug. 4 now that the economy is beginning to reopen, according to the Indianapolis Star.
“Before the governor announced plans to reopen the state, the projection was 971 deaths,” Myers said. “If the revised projections are correct, they clearly show the risks we face by reopening too soon.
“That is a staggering number of 5,267 additional mothers, fathers, children and siblings who will unnecessarily lose their lives.”
A total of 1,295 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 31 over the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday. Another 119 probable deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,414.
That includes 10 deaths in La Porte County (5 at the Westville Correctional Facility); 7 in Porter, 24 in St. Joseph, 111 in Lake, 8 in Newton, 1 in Jasper, 2 in Starke and 1 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana
ISDH also announced that 650 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 22,503 the total number of residents known to have the virus.
That includes 303 confirmed cases in La Porte County, 294 in Porter, 730 in St. Joseph, 2,288 in Lake, 37 in Jasper, 19 in Starke and 31 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
The La Porte County Health Department reports 290 cases, an increase of 9 in the last day. Of those, 31 are in La Porte, 27 in Michigan City, 5 in Westville, 3 in Trail Creek, 2 each in Rolling Prairie, Kingsford Heights and Union Mills; and 1 each in Mill Creek, Wanatah and Hanna. The total includes 155 at the Westville prison and 3 at the Indiana State Prison.
Along with the rising number of infections and deaths, the toll on employment has been staggering.
Almost 44,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week from business shutdowns caused by the outbreak. Indiana has had about 612,000 people seek jobless aid over the past seven weeks, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics released Thursday.
Last week’s 43,777 initial applications were the fewest the state has received during that period – but still about 15 times more than the weekly pace before widespread business shutdowns began in mid-March.
Nationally, roughly 33.5 million people have sought unemployment aid in the past seven weeks. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed in February, when the unemployment rate reached a 50-year low of 3.5 percent.
Also Thursday, a local legislator was selected to serve on one of the federal panels studying the crisis.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-South Bend, has been named to the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
“America is facing a crisis unlike any in our lifetimes, but together we will defeat this invisible enemy and make our country stronger than ever before,” she said.
“Our top priorities in Congress must be protecting the health and safety of the American people and working to safely reopen our nation’s economy,” Walorski said.
“The American people deserve bipartisan cooperation to address the many challenges our nation faces ... We should focus on holding China accountable for hiding the truth about the coronavirus outbreak, ensuring the success of unprecedented relief efforts, and providing clear guidance on how to safely and responsibly restart our economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.