Auditions for the 2020 Hoosier Star competition will be conducted July 11 and 12 at Bethany Lutheran Church in La Porte, with 10 finalists in each division advancing to the main event. Pictured, from left, are Emcee Jeremiah Mellen, 2019 Adult Division winner Joe Stewart, Adult Division runner-up Billy Cox and 2019 Hoosier STAR Chairperson Cherri Blair-Drayton.
This year’s Hoosier Star finalists will perform with members of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 12. Due to the pandemic, the event will be live streamed on various media outlets to be announced. Pictured, from left, are Emcee Jeremiah Mellen, Youth Division runner-up Ella Moon, 2019 Youth Division winner Rebecca Lane and 2019 Hoosier STAR Chairperson Cherri Blair-Drayton.
La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra has re-scheduled auditions for the 15th annual Hoosier Star Competition, open to amateur singers of all musical styles and ages.
Auditions will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St. in La Porte, on Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12, from noon to 5 p.m. Audition times are only available for Saturday.
