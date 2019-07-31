La PORTE — The 14th annual Hoosier Star singing competition is quickly approaching. Finalists have been preparing all year for their big moment on stage at the La Porte Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7.
This year’s top performer will win a cash prize of $1,000. For some of this year’s performers, the real prize will be the opportunity to be accompanied by the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra.
For vocalist Laura Carns, persistence has paid off. Carns has auditioned for the Hoosier Star in the past, but this year her hard work and preparation has landed her in the finals. “I came in very prepared, and with a great song. I guess I fit what the judges were looking for this year. It's tough competition with the best of the best in the state coming out. I'm just honored to be along for the ride,” she said.
Carns has spent most of her life singing, and has an affinity for show tunes. In her youth she spent many an afternoon playing dress up and watching Oklahoma! or My Fair Lady pretending to be one of the actors singing the tunes.
Indiana University South Bend student and Hoosier Star finalist, Clara Hooton was hesitant to audition this year. It was only after her friends and her family encouraged her to pursue the Hoosier Star that she came around to the idea.
“I've always wanted to be in Hoosier Star, the whole idea of the event is amazing. But I wasn't going to audition at first. It wasn’t until after I asked my friends and family if I should (that) I was convinced I should give it a go and I am extremely glad I did,” Hooton said.
Hooton has been putting in formal practices no less than five times a week in preparation for the competition in September. Her selection for the competition is a song that has been dear to her heart since childhood.
“I’ve been singing Don't Rain on My Parade since I first heard it on an episode of Glee in middle school," Hooton said. "I fell in love with how powerful the song was, and I am so excited to be able to perform it live.”
Vocalist William Cox from Hobart draws inspiration from singers like Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Elvis. He makes it a point to practice his singing daily.
“I’m determined to give the best performance that I can," Cox said. "I wouldn’t be in the finals if it weren’t for me putting myself out there and taking a chance.”
Wheatfield Pastor Tim Hester has been singing since an early age. His major participation has been with church choirs, both as a youth and adult. His love for performing followed him through his college years and allowed him to hone his vocal skills.
He has led worship for his congregation for the past twenty years. He also enjoys participating in community theater, which has allowed me to use both his dramatic and musical gifts.
"Music has a way of conveying thoughts that mere words cannot do," Hester said. "It ties the intellectual to the emotional and draws people into experiences that no other medium is able to do.”
Also seeking the Hoosier Star title is Joe Stewart. A native La Portean and current resident of Michigan City, Stewart was a 2017 Hoosier STAR finalist. He has performed in the music and theater departments of La Porte High School and Saint Joseph’s College, various community theater organizations and is a member of Monday Musicale.
Selected as an alternate was Roscoe Hoffman of Michigan City. Hoffman is the pastor of River of Life Missionary Church in Michigan City and has performed on stage with Gospel great John P. Kee, the Allman Brothers Blues Band and Barry Manilow. A native of South Africa, Hoffman grew up singing with his family while his father, the late Rev. Roderick Hoffman, would preach.
Further information about the Hoosier Star competition and finalists can be found at www.hoosierstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.