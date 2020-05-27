MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Company has announced that Mike Hooper has been named senior vice president and president, responsible for delivering service to nearly 1.2 million electric and natural gas customers in northern Indiana.

Hooper will take on the role as the head of NIPSCO effective June 1, when Violet Sistovaris leaves the position. Having served as company president since 2015, she will be transitioning to an expanded role at NiSource, based in Indiana.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.