MERRILLVILLE – After reviewing Wednesday's ruling by state regulators, the Northern Indiana Public Service Company announced Thursday that electric bills for residential customers will rise by just over $6 a month.
NIPSCO was given approval to raise its rates, effective Jan. 1, 2020, by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, after a year-long regulatory review and public input process that started with NIPSCO’s proposal in November 2018.
The ruling, which also followed to settlement agreements, one with consumer groups to lower the proposed residential rates from the original 11 percent, and one with large industrial customers to continue purchasing at least part of their electricity from the utility.
The result was a "balanced outcome for customers," according to NIPSCO president Violet Sistovaris.
“Providing affordable and reliable energy is essential,” she said. “New rates are anticipated to remain in line with the national average as we focus on continuing to better serve customers now and into the future.”
The average NIPSCO residential electric customer will see an overall increase of approximately $6 per month, instead of the $11 in the original proposal. The new rate will be phased in across two steps – Jan. 1 and March 1 of next year.
"The change is based on an average residential bill of $94.87 per month currently, based on 700 kWh of usage, and it will increase $6.26 to $102.13 per month," NIPSCO spokesman Nick Meyer said.
"Included within the overall bill change will be a decrease in the monthly customer charge – the flat monthly cost associated with serving customers regardless of usage – from $14 per month down to $13.50 per month."
The settlement agreement included a revenue increase of $46.6 million, down from NIPSCO’s original request for $111.4 million, according to the IURC, which lowered the request even further to $42.7 million.”
Kerwin Olson, spokesman for the Citizen Action Coalition, one of the groups involved in the settlement agreement, said an increase of $6 "would be about 6.7 percent or so," about what the CAC was asking for.
The group uses $88.73 per month as the average for NIPSCO home customers.
"That increase is what we expected as the result of the settlement CAC and others reached with NIPSCO. We sincerely appreciate NIPSCO agreeing to reduce their original ask," he said.
"However, many NIPSCO customers simply do not have an extra $72 a year or more to give to NIPSCO. We are hopeful that NIPSCO will work in good faith with CAC and other interested stakeholders to create meaningful assistance programs to mitigate, if not eliminate, this increase on vulnerable households who are already struggling to make ends meet."
The exact change for individual commercial and industrial customers will vary depending on usage patterns, but on average, rates for overall commercial and smaller industrial customers will also increase less than NIPSCO’s original proposal, a company statement said.
The last increase in NIPSCO’s base electric rates came in 2016. Primary drivers for the latest increase include investments in upgrading electric infrastructure, environmental upgrades, and a shift in the way some large industrial customers will obtain electricity in the future, NIPSCO said.
"With the change in rates, NIPSCO remains focused on improving service through investments to minimize outages, provide better overall response and information to customers when outages occur and help customers save energy and money," Sistovaris said.
Customers who may be experiencing difficulty with their bill – regardless of income – are advised to learn about what options may be available at nipsco.com/paymentassistance. They can also learn about programs and incentives to be more energy efficient at nipsco.com/save.
—From staff reports
