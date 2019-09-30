Helping friends and neighbors 'in need'

MICHIGAN CITY – It’s United Way's fall campaign season and the local organization is asking for the public's help in supporting charitable organizations across Michigan City and La Porte County.
"Although our local United Way works year-round to raise dollars for our local non-profits and schools, this is the time of year when many of our local industries and community leaders support our great community," according to David Sisk, director of corporate engagement for the United Way of La Porte County.
He said fundraising efforts will be gearing up.
"You may hear about a United Way campaign at your place of employment; you may get a letter in the mail; and hopefully you are reading the newspaper to learn how United Way raises dollars that stay local and help those in need of critical social services."
"Donated dollars stay right here in our community," Sisk said.
"Our small team do not make millions of dollars. We don’t drive around in limousines. You know us, you hear us, and you see us. We work, live, and/or play right here in La Porte County every day."
The United Way of La Porte County has funded local non-profit agencies for more than 100 years, he said.
"You know them, you hear about them, and you see them. Combined, these agencies help one in four La Porte County residents – maybe your friend, neighbor, co-worker, family member or maybe even you."
United Way-funded agency partners includes Meals on Wheels of La Porte County.
"Your United Way donations help subsidize the cost to those in need and helps pay for the food being delivered. Meals on Wheels delivered almost 40,000 meals last year, and your donation to United Way helped make that happen," Sisk said. "And it’s not just a meal, there is so much more behind the numbers.
"Here is just one example: A client had fallen. She couldn’t afford any of the services you see on TV to press a button. She said she didn’t panic or try to get up by herself because she 'knew someone was coming to bring a meal.'
"She sat on the floor and waited for the meal delivery. When the Meals on Wheels volunteer saw her on the floor, he didn’t hesitate to help and advocate on her behalf on ways to get help in the future."
Such stories of people helping or being helped are common with agencies that rely on the United Way, Sisk said.
"So when you hear about United Way, when you see us, and when you read about us, don’t hesitate. Make a donation. Your gift makes a difference in our community each and every day."
To donate at your workplace campaign, visit unitedwaylpc.org or call (219) 210-3534.
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.