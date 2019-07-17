MICHIGAN CITY — It’s no more painful than an injection, and will significantly improve your pet’s chance of being recovered if he or she is ever lost.
It’s a microchip implant and it’s part of an event taking place at Fried’s Cat Shelter in Michigan City.
“The more animals are microchipped, the better the chance they have ... to be reunited with their families, instead of ending up in a shelter, being put to sleep or adopted by another family,” said Cyndi Taylor, manager of the shelter.
On July 20, Fried’s will host their inaugural Microchip Fair, an event offering $20 microchipping for both cats and dogs from noon to 4 p.m. at the shelter.
Taylor said the chip is inserted into the pet in a process much like an injection. Fried’s Cat Shelter then collects the owner’s information, including name, address, phone number and email, and uploads it to PetLink.net.
Owner get a one-year free registration to PetLink.net, she said, “so if their pet ever gets lost and a shelter scans the chip, they’ll get the (owner’s information) and get the ball rolling to get the animal back. If the owner wants to make changes or upload a picture after the first year, they just have to pay a $10 lifetime registration fee.”
According to American Humane, about 10 million pets are lost in the United States every year. Of the millions that wind up in shelters, only 15 percent of dogs and 2 percent of cats without ID tags or microchips are reunited with owners.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, is inserted under the skin using a hypodermic needle, and is no more painful that a typical injection. It is not a GPS device and cannot be used to track the whereabouts of an animal.
Taylor said even without updated owner information, the chips can be used by rescuers to trace the lost pet back to Fried’s Cat Shelter, where the chips were originally inserted.
According to PetLink.net, microchips are a tamper-proof and permanent form of identification. Unlike collars or tags, they can’t be removed, torn or chewed off. And they won’t run out of power like a GPS collar.
Fried’s is a no-kill, cageless shelter for homeless and abandoned felines, located at 509 Ind. 212 in Michigan City.
For more information, call (219) 874-6932 or email friedscat@outlook.com.
