MICHIGAN CITY — When Lyn Isbell, founding director of the Michigan City Soul Steppers, found out her drill team was invited to perform in New York City’s 100th annual Veterans Day Parade, she had only one thought: “Awesome.”
After being invited this past spring, the team has been fundraising to help get 28 team members to the event.
They’ve also been competing across the country, taking first place in the Minneapolis MayDay Parade; winning the Ray Wimberg Specialty Unit Award at the Kentucky Derby Festival; hosting a national drill team competition in Michigan City; and participating in parades in Iowa, Chicago and St. Louis, Missouri.
But with the Nov. 11 parade just around the corner, the team is $3,000 short and is looking to the public for help.
“This came up so quick and we’ve been so busy,” Isbell said. “We leave next Friday night, Nov. 8, but we need more help with the transportation costs.”
Since the Michigan City Soul Steppers is a 501(C)3 organization, donations are tax deductible, and can be sent to the group in multiple ways.
Donors can send money via the Cash App (on any smart device) to $mcsoulsteppers; or visit Horizon Bank to make a donation to the Soul Steppers Drill Team account there. Checks can also be made payable to the Soul Steppers Drill Team and sent to 1033 Providence St. in Michigan City, 46360, in care of the Soul Steppers.
Team members will also be fundraising Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Al’s Supermarket at 3535 Franklin St. for Tag Day.
Isbell noted the Soul Steppers have performed before in the NYC Veterans Day Parade, but this year is different. It marks the 100th anniversary of the parade, first held in 1919 to commemorate the Nov. 11, 1918, Armistice of World War I.
The Soul Steppers have a special connection to the celebration. In December 2017, Jim Loucks, a band director from Spokane, Washington, donated more than $10,000 of new percussion equipment to the Soul Steppers after his students performed with the group in the NYC Parade, Isbell said. He noticed the poor condition of their drums, but admired the talent of the performers.
“NYC loves the Soul Steppers,” she said. “They really do.”
For the 2019 event, the Soul Steppers will be rooming at the Hampton Inn in Linden, New Jersey, and will perform their synchronized marching routines in the parade, as well as a stationary version in a pre-parade show before thousands in NYC.
The event will be an educational opportunity for the students as well, Isbell said. The performers will be taken on a historical tour, complete with guides and speakers, to learn about the history of the city and the celebration.
Isbell said her group performs synchronized marching routines accompanied by a drumline. Their youngest member, a drummer, is 7, but for the main team, which performs year-round, she usually prefers they start at age 12. The focus is on elementary through high school students, while a junior team comprised of younger members performs during the summer months.
She also has several senior alumni members, the oldest being 25, who have returned to assist.
On Oct. 19, the team performed in the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade in Chicago, and will be returning there in November for the city’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, to be televised on WGN America and CLTV.
And more is in store for the Soul Steppers.
“We’ve been invited to participate and represent the entire state of Indiana in Hawaii for the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in 2020,” Isbell said. “We will have to go to Honolulu in 2020, which will also be the Soul Steppers’ 20th anniversary. So we will be full speed ahead fundraising.”
Those interested in joining the team should contact Isbell.
“December is our slow season, but we never stop,” she said. “We’re all year round. When it starts snowing, we don’t travel as much, so that’s the perfect time to start training as a member.”
Isbell said the team teaches children discipline, as they practice five days a week when not performing. And when they travel, members get to network and make connections across the country, opportunities they wouldn’t normally have. Isbell said she’s strict so members have the discipline to perform at a high standard.
This also keeps the kids focused and out of trouble.
“They go all year long,” she said. “And we proudly represent Michigan City to the fullest.”
The Soul Steppers are also looking for business sponsorships, and anyone interested can contact Isbell at (219) 809-1155.
For more information, contact Isbell or visit the group’s page on Facebook.
