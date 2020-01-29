This 1966 photo shows the Heisman 11-room homestead that stood on the property that is now a parking lot between the Michigan City Yacht Club and U.S. Coast Guard Station. The land was sold to the city in 1959 and the home was destroyed in the 1980s.
MICHIGAN CITY — Henrich Heisman – fondly known as “Henry,” “Dad,” or “Pop” – was born in Bremen, Germany. on Sept. 26, 1862, and came to Michigan City at the age of 31 after a life of adventure on the high seas as a sailor and fisherman.
As outlined in “Up Close And Personal: A History Of LaPorte County” by Heisman’s grandson, Arnold Bass, Heisman began his travels at age 13. They took him to Europe, and North and South America, starting as a cabin boy and progressing to first mate on barques, brigs and schooners.
