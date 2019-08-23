La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte unveiled plans for its new headquarters at a groundbreaking ceremony this week.
The new 12,815-square-foot building will be constructed at the corner of McClung Road and East Shore Court, with architects at Shive Hattery and Larson-Danielson Construction having a clear vision for the new home base.
Given that the Chessie Trail runs along the site, the plan fincludes incorporating natural materials to complement the site’s surroundings. The building will feature natural wood, limestone and brick throughout the interior and exterior of the structure.
“Upon entering the building through the main entrance, you will be welcomed by a serene open space that will feature seating areas, high ceilings, natural light and a tall fireplace that will invite you to sit down and take in the view [of the lake],” said Maria Fruth, president and CEO of the HFL.
The facility will provide resources and educational opportunities for nonprofits which the foundation sponsors, including the Not for Profit Leadership Academy and the Board Governance Academy.
“We’re not just breaking ground today, we are building a new future for our community,” Fruth said.
The building will be able to host conferences of more than 200 people, with a large conference room that can be split into three smaller rooms, all of which include state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment, Wi-Fi and conference telephones.
The facility will also have an Incubator Space available for nonprofits. According to the the HFL, the space will be a “dedicated area for nonprofits to work and collaborate with their mentors, designers, accountants and other industry experts.”
The HFL’s intention for the Incubator Space is to help fledgling nonprofits avoid some of the costs that come with instituting administrative and financial systems, in order to help them thrive.
“Over the next few years we will be partnering with other nonprofits and agencies in La Porte County to create lasting change in the [foundation's] three main areas of focus, which is healthy living, healthy minds and healthy children,” said Jeffrey Bernel, HFL board chair.
According to Fruth, the foundation has awarded close to $10 million in grant money to local community projects since November 2017.
“We are able to support our community through our strategic, responsive and capacity building grants,” she explained.
The HFL has also invested $2.8 million in its Partners in Prevention program, which helps La Porte County schools implement evidence-based substance abuse prevention programs. It will reach more than 17,500 students in grades Pre-K through 12 across the county this school year.
Additionally, the foundation will be awarding 32 life-saving AEDs to 10 local organizations.
Construction of the new facility is expected to be complete by June 2020.
