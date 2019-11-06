Health records on iPhone for Franciscan patients

MICHIGAN CITY – Franciscan Health now supports Health Records on iPhone, bringing together hospitals, clinics and the existing Apple Health app to make it easy for patients to see their available medical data from multiple providers whenever they choose.
Previously, patients’ medical records were held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log into each care provider’s website and piece together the information manually. Apple worked with the healthcare community to take a consumer-friendly approach and created Health Records based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), a standard for transferring electronic medical records, according to Dr. Jonathan Roskam, chief medical information officer at Franciscan Health,
Now, patients can have medical information from participating institutions (including Franciscan) organized into one view, covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals, and will receive notifications when their data is updated, Roskam said. Apple Health Record data is encrypted and protected with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.
Franciscan Health patients can sign into Health Records on iPhone using MyChart, available at franciscanhealth.org, and as a download from the App Store. They also can sign up for MyChart at all Franciscan Health facilities, and all Franciscan Physician Network locations. A patient must own an iPhone to access the Apple Health Record app.
“Franciscan has integrated with the Apple Health Records app on the iPhone to offer patients the next generation of accessibility to their key data in the medical record,” Roskam said. “When combined with our MyChart app, it provides an unprecedented level of accessibility to essential health information. This enhances their ability to make important health care decisions, making them more informed health care consumers.”
For more information on Health Records, visit apple.com/healthcare/health-records/. For information about registering for MyChart, go to FranciscanHealth.org.
