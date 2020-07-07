VINCENNES — While COVID-19 cases are trending downward, health officials are expressing frustration over the lack of safety precautions being practiced, especially by young people.
Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart said while he’s hopeful about the slowing of new cases, he says a delay in test results from the holiday weekend may mean we’re looking at an incomplete picture.
For now, Stewart says the community spread seen in the weeks following Memorial Day weekend seems to have halted, but it’s something he and other health officials will monitor closely in the coming days and weeks.
“I’m not seeing any new community spread right now [in Knox County], but I’ll be watching to see if anything new develops from the Fourth of July, which will take 7-10 days,” he said.
Dr. Scott Stine, chief medical officer at Good Samaritan Hospital, echoed that cautious optimism during his weekly Facebook Live show.
Acknowledging the increase in positive cases after Memorial Day weekend, Stine said there may be a post-holiday weekend surge again.
And, says GSH Chief Operations Officer Adam Thacker, people are facing an “infodemic” in the midst of a pandemic – “Trying to determine what information is real and what’s not.”
Thacker says while it’s true that the state of Florida saw 11,000 new virus cases over one weekend, it’s not time for Indiana residents to panic.
But there is immediate concern about a surge in cases across the state and nation in teens and young adults, who seem to be socializing more frequently and in larger numbers than middle-aged and older adults, he said.
Stewart, expressing frustration that many people aren’t taking precautions with face masks or social distancing seriously, says vigilance is still needed to avoid the surges communities around the nation are facing.
“It’s disappointing. This is a proven way to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said of masks and social distancing. “Indiana is not seeing the problems that people can see are happening in some states. But we have to continue to be diligent to avoid that.”
Stewart also points to the need for safe practices in the coming weeks, as the number of cases of the coronavirus will have “great implications for beginning school.”
During their Facebook Live show, both Stine and Thacker emphasized the importance of health and safety precautions in regards to school, but also in terms of the need for parents to plan carefully.
“This illness is usually very mild when it comes to kids, but we’re concerned about how it will affect our educators and the people who work in the schools,” said Stine, urging parents to be patient in the coming months as school administrators and teachers work to find ways to educate kids and stay safe.
Thacker pointed out that many parents rely on extended family members, such as grandparents, to transport children to and from school and extracurricular activities, and may need to arrange backup plans.
“Now’s the time to think about what that plan is going to look like that first month of school if you have individuals in that high risk medical group,” he said.
However, in addition to praising schools for their “robust” back to school plans, they said there is also some hope that as the virus lingers and mutates, it may become less virulent.
“The majority of these viruses become less virulent, so there will come a day, and we don’t know when that day is, when this will be treated as if it was the flu,” Stine said.
And while most of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 have seen a lessening of overall symptoms, that isn’t to be taken for granted.
“Locally we have seen that people are not quite as sick as they were in the spring, but I have not seen anything in the medical literature or nationally that definitively shows the virus is less virulent,” Stewart said.
Stewart continues to place positive COVID-19 patients in home isolation for a full two weeks. Identified at-risk contacts are asked to self-isolate for 10 days.
Being diligent, especially after the recent two week setback to the final stage of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s back-on-track plan – originally set to get underway July 4 – is imperative, now more than ever, they said.
Nearly all health officials seem to agree that when it comes to any social activity, being outdoors is best, with Thacker and Stine noting a recent study indicated individuals are almost 20 percent less likely to contract the virus during outdoor events versus indoor engagements.
The most common symptoms of coronavirus, Stewart has said, continue to be a loss of taste and smell, as well as sinus congestion and a dry hacking cough.
Throat soreness is also often reported as a symptom along with muscle aches and pains, and “general malaise,” Stewart said. Fever seems to now be less prominent.
The statements came as Indiana’s coronavirus-related death toll has topped 2,700 since the first deaths were recorded less than four months ago.
The state on Monday reported 19 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and Indiana had 314 newly confirmed cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The additional deaths bring the number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from the virus to 2,524, ISDH said. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported, sending the toll to 2,717.
About 45 percent of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents. State health officials reported 54 new nursing home deaths in a weekly update, bringing the total to 1,220.
Indiana’s newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases raise the state’s confirmed count to 48,626, but the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
The state reports includes 579 cases and 26 deaths in La Porte County, where 8,081 people have been tested.
A total of 530,075 test results have been reported statewide, and 9.2 percent have been positive for coronavirus, a slight decrease from the 9.7 percent rate a week ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.