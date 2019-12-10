La PORTE — Thanks to a massive overhaul of its water lab earlier this year, the La Porte County Health Department's ability to monitor the safety of local wells, lakes and beaches is more efficient than ever.
On Friday, department officials welcomed the public to check out its revamped laboratory — used to monitor local water sources for bacteria, nitrates and other contaminants — on the fourth floor of the county complex in La Porte. Water Laboratory technician Cynthia Ebert gave visitors a tour of the space, which is one of four water labs in Indiana contained within a county health department.
The department spent around $150,000 to improve the lab, as well as its breakroom and kitchen areas, earlier this year, according to administrator Tony Mancuso. The enhancements included installing new counters, cabinets, lighting, flooring, ceiling and a second sink.
The improvements achieved several goals.
For one, the new counters and cabinets provide the department with more storage space for materials and equipment, allowing it to buy these goods in bulk, Mancuso said. The installation of a new, sealed floor should prevent any spilled water from dripping into the county offices below the lab.
The second sink, in the nitrate testing section of the lab, allows Ebert to work more efficiently, as before she would have to cart samples from one end of the space to the other.
"It's become a lot more user-friendly," she said.
The renovation was the first significant work officials made to the lab — which has operated out of the health department's La Porte office since 1977 — in a decade when they expanded operations, she said. The technician's workload has nearly quadrupled since then, following the county's passage of a 2016 ordinance that required homeowners whose property uses a private well to test their water supply before selling their house.
Work on the project began in April, with Ebert able to resume work inside the lab in June.
"We thought it would take two weeks — it ended up lasting two months," she said.
The technician had little time to celebrate her new digs, though. A heavy workload in the summer and fall — including getting the lab recertified for nitrate testing — consumed her schedule, requiring her to hold off on the grand opening until winter, she said.
One of the water lab's responsibilities is testing water samples from private wells for E. coli, a dangerous bacterial strain that, when present in a water system, may indicate contamination, Ebert said. County residents can pay $20 to have their well water tested.
The department also does E. coli testing for public pools and spas, as well as schools and restaurants that use well water. It also tests several area lakes and beaches for bacterial contamination.
Since 2013, the water lab has offered nitrate testing on private well water samples. A naturally formed compound of nitrogen and oxygen or ozone, nitrate is potentially harmful when contained in high supply in drinking water.
Last year, the lab analyzed more than 4,000 local water samples.
With the U.S. EPA recommending that homeowners get their wells tested for bacteria every year, and for nitrates every three years, Ebert encourages residents to seek the county's water testing services when needed.
Those interested in learning more should call (219) 326-6808, ext. 2200, or visit laportecounty.org/HealthSafety/HealthDepartment.
