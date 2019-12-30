La PORTE – With a new mayor set to take the reins at city hall and several significant developments — including the opening of a new hospital downtown — taking place throughout the city, 2020 is shaping up to be a monumental year for La Porte.
Before the community welcomes the New Year, though, The La Porte County Herald-Argus is looking back on the major events and happenings that shaped 2019. Stories focusing on transformative municipal elections, multimillion-dollar infrastructure projects and notable local developments have dominated headlines these past 12 months.
The following is a list of the top 10 stories of 2019, as determined by the Herald-Argus staff:
1. Tom Dermody elected mayor
A former state lawmaker and business owner's nearly two-and-half-year-long quest to become mayor came to an end this November.
Republican Tom Dermody secured the city's top office during the Nov. 5 general election, capturing nearly 82% of the vote in a landslide victory over Democrat Matt Wilhelm. The mayor-elect will take office Jan. 1, taking over the reins from incumbent Mark Krentz, who did not seek reelection.
Dermody is a former member of the Indiana House of Representatives, serving as the District 20 — which includes La Porte — representative from 2007 to 2016. The official is also a former member of the La Porte Community School Corporation Board.
Dermody and his wife, Jackie, once owned a small manufacturing business in La Porte, which they sold to Sterno Products in 2017. The couple now operates a nonprofit, We Connect, which works with local companies to help find and retain quality employees.
The La Porte man has had his eye on the mayor's office since Blair Milo stepped down from office to work in Gov. Eric Holcomb's cabinet in mid-2017. Though Dermody initially expressed interest in running in the Republican caucus to fill the vacancy, party officials informed the former lawmaker he was ineligible for the office, as he lived about a mile outside city limits at the time.
In March 2018, Dermody announced that he would seek election as mayor in the 2019 city election. This past spring, the official secured the GOP nomination for the position, capturing more than 80% to defeat City Councilman Tim Stabosz.
Throughout his campaign, Dermody ran on several vital issues, including strengthening the city's code enforcement, improving local roads, attracting new businesses to the community and fighting against drug dealing on city streets.
Dermody is not the only new face set to join the city government this upcoming year.
Republican newcomers Julie West-Schroeder, Sarah Brown, Tim Franke and Paul Vincent will be joining the city council after winning their respective seats in November's general election. They will join incumbents Karyl Machek-Feikes and Laura Cutler, who retained their seats, and current Clerk-Treasurer Roger Galloway, who recaptured his former 4th Ward seat.
Republican newcomer Courtney Parthun will replace Galloway as clerk-treasurer, having run unopposed in November.
2. INDOT overhauls U.S. 35 overpass
Orange traffic cones and heavy machinery became a regular sight for motorists making their way in and out of downtown La Porte for most of 2019.
In March, the Indiana Department of Transportation began work in a $9.3 million project to renovate the 42-year-old U.S. 35 overpass bridge, located near the La Porte County Courthouse at the intersection of the highway and Lincoln Way/Ind. 2. Construction lasted through November, with crews replacing the deck, or surface, of the roadway, among other improvements.
Throughout the nine-month project, INDOT restricted traffic along the bridge, bringing the normally four-lane roadway down to two. Also, the agency restricted semitrailers from turning right onto the overpass from Lincoln Way, though trucks could still cross.
One of several major state road construction projects taking place this past year, the deck replacement is intended to add another 30 to 50 years to life of the overpass, which the state built in 1977. In addition to repaving the roadway, crews painted the sides of the renovated bridge orange, an homage to the La Porte Slicers' trademark team color.
Before this year, INDOT had performed only one other sizable construction task, a resurface job in the late 1990s, to the bridge, which has around 30,000 motorists cross it per day.
Despite the heavy rain the region experienced throughout the construction season, crews were able to complete the resurfacing within projected deadlines, INDOT officials said.
Still, the traffic restrictions caused some headaches for drivers navigating the busy intersection. Most notably, in late August, a semitrailer ignored the warning against right-hand turns onto the bridge, knocking down a traffic light at the intersection in the process.
3. State installs "dog bone" interchange at U.S. 20 and Ind. 2
Outside Rolling Prairie, INDOT spent much of 2019 hard at work on another major highway project.
Shortly after breaking ground on the U.S. 35 overpass project in March, the agency began work on overhauling the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ind. 2.
Crews radically transformed the interchange, eliminating the traffic signals at the crossing of the two 4-lane highways, replacing it instead with a bridge along Ind. 2 that crosses U.S. 20. At each end of the intersection is a roundabout, which motorists use to enter or exit the state highway at the interchange.
State officials have dubbed the new exchange, which crews completed in November, the "dog bone," named for its distinctive shape. Before opening it to traffic, INDOT invited the public — and their pets — to get a sneak peek of the revamped interchange during a "Walk Your Dog on the Dogbone!" event.
The state rolled out the $9 million project in response to the high crash rate at the intersection of the two highways. According to the state, 35% of all accidents at the crossing resulted in injury.
The "dog bone" design not only improves traffic flow at the interchange but has fewer conflict points, which officials believe will result in fewer incidents.
The project is part of the $30 million worth of improvements INDOT plans to make along the local U.S. 20 corridor over the next four years. The agency has already spent nearly $19 million in repaving and other works along the highway, efforts that have made a dent in accidents near the Rolling Prairie intersection.
4. Development continues at NewPorte Landing
2019 marked yet another year of growth for La Porte's NewPorte Landing development site.
Initial work officially began on "The Strand," a $35 million, 200-unit apartment complex. City crews are currently carrying out remediation work on the 4-acres of land near Clear Lake, where developer Flaherty & Collins Properties plans to build the three-building center.
The development, which the La Porte Redevelopment Commission signed off on in summer 2018, will include three buildings that contain a total of 200 one or two-bedroom luxury apartments. The units are expected to range from $950-$1,450 per month to rent, with tenants also enjoying access to on-site amenities such as a fitness center, saltwater pool and dog park.
The Strand will also contain 5,000 square feet of retail space at Hoelocker Drive and Truesdell Avenue.
Construction is expected to break ground in spring, following the completion of cleanup on the site.
City officials see the project as a potential game-changer for La Porte, as it will bolster the community's housing market while also attracting young professionals to the area.
Flaherty & Collins is one of several companies investing in NewPorte Landing, a 45-acre former brownfield located off Pine Lake Avenue city leaders see as a future vital cog in the local economy. Since transforming the old Allis-Chalmers property into a site for private development several years ago, the city has attracted several companies to build at NewPorte Landing, including Starbucks and Dunkin'.
This fall, Holladay Properties began work on a new 12,000-square-foot medical office on a 4-acre lot on the grounds. The company plans to lease the building to La Porte Hospital for general practitioner offices and urgent care services.
Thanks to a $220,000 Indiana Office of Tourism Development grant, another NewPorte Landing development, Dunes Event Center, spent much of 2019 working on improvements to its facility. The work, expected to finish next summer, includes new signage, landscaping and parking spaces.
The redevelopment commission, which oversees NewPorte Landing, is still seeking partners for undeveloped portions of the property, including a 17-acre parcel where Kroger once intended to build a new store. Earlier this year, Meijer showed interest in possibly using the space, but decided against it, citing concerns that a La Porte store would siphon business from the retailer's Michigan City and Valparaiso locations.
5. La Porte Middle School, Kesling Intermediate School open
2019 was a memorable year for the students and staff of La Porte Community School Corp.
This fall, the new La Porte Middle School and Kesling Intermediate School welcomed its first batch of students. Both schools are located on the grounds of the former Kesling Middle School, which the district has incorporated into the new $40 million facility.
The opening followed nearly two years of construction, with LPCSC officials working since 2016 to create a new intermediate school for the district.
The debut of the new schools also marked a significant shakeup for students.
Before, Slicers in sixth through eighth grade attended either Kesling or Boston middle schools, while kindergarteners through fifth grade attended one of the six La Porte elementary schools. Now, all seventh and eighth graders are taught at La Porte Middle School, while the intermediate school teaches every fourth and fifth grader in the district.
6. City makes Lake Shore Drive a one-way street
City leaders took the first steps toward making their vision for an enhanced Soldiers Memorial Park a reality this fall.
In October, the La Porte City Council voted 6-1 on a measure to turn Lake Shore Drive into a one-way street, southbound from Grangemouth Drive to Craven Drive. The change was intended to clear the way for the construction of a new multiuse trail that will run along the nearby Stone Lake shoreline, one of many proposals from the La Porte Park and Recreation Department's Soldiers Memorial Park Master Plan.
The proposed 1-mile path will run from the lake's beach house to Craven Drive. Officials expect a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte will fund most of the projected $888,000 price tag.
The plan, approved in the fall, followed several months of work between the park board, other city leaders, community stakeholders and consultants with Planned Environment Associates. Other proposed renovations to the 556-acre park include building a new rental lodge to complement Cummings Lodge; placing inflatable, bouncy play fixtures off the coast of Stone Lake; and installing additional restrooms, paved parking lots and new lighting.
7. Franciscan Hospital opens, new La Porte Hospital tops off
This past year saw significant developments in the region's health care community.
In January, Franciscan Health opened the doors to its new $243 million Michigan City hospital. Located off Interstate 94 and U.S. 421, the 425,000-square-foot facility replaced the 1903 St. Anthony Hospital, located downtown on Homer Street.
The new state-of-the-art hospital — which officials say was designed with a particular focus on patient needs — has 123 private rooms, along with an outpatient center, 24/7 emergency room and a behavioral health treatment department.
The facility is the first hospital built from scratch in the region since 2012. Franciscan had spent nearly three years building the facility.
Meanwhile, in La Porte, crews made tremendous strides in the construction of the new La Porte Hospital building downtown.
In September, the hospital celebrated the placing of the final beam on the $125 million structure, making the completion of its skeleton. Hospital officials, patients and others in the community had a chance to sign the ceremonial piece before crews installed it.
Construction is expected to last through much of 2020, with the hospital looking to open the facility later in the year.
La Porte Hospital broke ground on construction in August 2018.
The new the 200,00-square-foot facility, located next to the 37-year-old current hospital on Lincoln Way, will contain all of the existing building's services with room for future growth.
8. Extreme cold shuts down region
A record-setting chill — with temperatures reaching more than 20 degrees below zero — ground practically all of La Porte County to a halt this past winter.
Brutal cold and extremely frigid arctic winds rolled into the Midwest in late January, causing temperatures to plunge to depths never before experienced in Northwest Indiana.
On Jan. 30, the National Weather Service recorded temperatures of minus 22 in La Porte County, the lowest in recorded history for that date in this area. The service also recorded a wind chill of 45 degrees below zero, the third-lowest in the region, only behind South Bend's minus 49 and minus 51 in Fort Wayne.
The polar vortex shut down most of the county for several days, with all non-emergency government offices and schools closing due to the cold. In addition, the U.S. Postal Service, South Shore Line and Amtrak temporarily suspended service.
The chill also wreaked havoc on Michigan City's Franklin Street Bridge. The county closed the bridge for several weeks following the polar vortex, as crews worked to repair the damage the cold weather inflicted on the mechanical draw bridge.
9. County changes course — twice — on La Porte EMS hangar
Though it once appeared the building would be spared from its planned destruction, the county emergency medical service's four-year-old La Porte ambulance hangar will be coming down after all.
La Porte County leaders entered 2019 planning to demolish the State Street building, located on the site of the new La Porte Hospital building, and build a new facility one block east. The hospital purchased the property where the EMS base sits from the county the year before for $1.1 million, intending to demolish the facility to make room for construction on the new hospital's campus.
With the county facing a Dec. 1 deadline to vacate the ambulance hangar, officials considered building a replacement for the structure. Estimates for construction came in at $1.4 million, though, higher than the amount the hospital paid for the land.
In March the La Porte County Board of Commissioners signed off a plan to pay a firm to move the existing EMS base — lock, stock and barrel — to the new location. This plan was estimated to only cost around $900,000, leaving enough money left over for badly-needed improvements to the EMS' Michigan City base.
In August, though, the sole company that provided a bid for move provided an estimate of $1.4 million, well over the county's initial projections. In response, leaders scrapped the idea of preserving the current base, instead focusing again on building anew.
Commissioners placed La Porte County Facilities Director Larry Levendowski in charge of the project. He and his staff developed a plan that cut down the price to just shy of $1 million, with the new structure reusing as much material from the current EMS base as possible.
Construction on the new facility started in winter. Levendowski estimates that work will finish by June, with EMS using the former House of Fara building as a temporary base.
10. MC mayor arrested
While this year's La Porte mayoral race was a straightforward affair, in Michigan City, it was anything but.
Incumbent Ron Meer found his bid for reelection thrown into chaos in the weeks leading up to Election Day following the arrest of his stepson on illegal drug and firearm possession charges. The ensuing fallout resulted in not only his defeat at the hands of his Republican challenger, Duane Parry, but also the resignation of the city's top police officers and his own arrest on official misconduct and intimidation charges.
On Oct. 10, Michigan City police officers, along with members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force, arrested Meer's 33-year-old stepson, Adam Bray, during a traffic stop. Police claim that Bray had hidden bags of cocaine and heroin in his mouth during the stop, and had a pistol inside a backpack found near where he was sitting inside the vehicle.
Bray is facing charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.
In response to his stepson's arrest, Meer claimed that La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake had orchestrated the arrest as "political retaliation" against him and his family — allegations that Lake steadfastly denied.
On Oct. 24, Police Chief Mark Swistek, Assistant Chief Kevin Urbanczyk and Chief of Services Royce Williams all submitted letters of resignation from their positions from the Michigan City Police Department. Their decision came after Meer had ordered Swistek to no longer have the department cooperate or participate in activities with the county drug team.
Less than a week later, Lake filed felony official misconduct and intimidation charges against Meer, stemming from his demands to have the MCPD withdraw from the drug task force.
The controversy helped sink the incumbent Democrat's campaign for a third term in office, Meer came in second on Nov. 5, finishing behind Parry and ahead of independent candidates Damon Carnes and James LaRocco.
Several weeks later, Meer turned himself in to authorities after a Porter County judge issued a warrant for his arrest. The former mayor was released on bond immediately afterward and is currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty during his initial court appearance Nov. 26.
