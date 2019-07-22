La PORTE — Two people were injured Friday night after a head-on crash north of La Porte.
At about 10:20 p.m. Friday deputies from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 2500 north block of U.S. 35 in reference to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash.
Upon the arrival it was determined that a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt had struck a 2001 Toyota Tundra head-on.
The Chevrolet was operated by Kimberly Morehouse, 27, La Porte, and the Toyota was operated by Agustin Flores-Garay, 45, of Chicago. Morehouse was pinned in her vehicle and had to be extricated by Center Township and Springfield Township firemen. Both Morehouse and Flores-Garay were transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The F.A.C.T. (Fatal Alcohol Crash Team) responded to the scene and determined that prior to the crash, the Chevrolet had been traveling north on U.S. 35 when it crossed the center line and struck the Toyota Tundra, that had been traveling south, nearly head-on. Toxicology results are pending to determine if alcohol/drugs were a factor.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Center and Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Departments, La Porte County Emergency Medical Services, La Porte and Michigan City Police Departments and La Porte County Haz-Mat.
The crash remains under investigation.
