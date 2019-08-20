He won't leave the bar, so cops take him to jail

MICHIGAN CITY – An intoxicated man who refused to leave a Michigan City restaurant after being asked to go is now facing multiple criminal charges after also resisting officers, according to police.
Adrian L. Holt-Byrd, of Springfield Township, is charged with misdemeanor counts of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department. He was being held at the La Porte County Jail.
About 2:19 a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy was on patrol in the 100 block of Franklin Street when he drove past Matey's Restaurant and saw "that the staff was outside, apparently having an issue with a patron" who appeared to be yelling, according to a police report.
The deputy pulled into the lot and learned Holt-Byrd had been "asked to leave for consuming alcohol outside of the establishment," but refused, the report said. He told employees he "did not have to leave" and then "threw a plastic cup with a drink against the outside of the building" and "punched a mailbox belonging to Matey's," the report said.
Holt-Byrd was "slurring his speech, and was unsteady on his feet as he yelled that he was a grown adult and didn't have to listen to anyone," the deputy said in the report.
The deputy then approached and attempted to arrest him for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He placed one of his hands into handcuffs, but Holt-Byrd, who smelled of an alcoholic beverage, "began to resist me putting the second handcuff on him, including a failed attempt to take a swing with his free hand over his shoulder at me," the deputy said.
The deputy then picked him up and placed him on the ground, but he continued to resist and tried to pull away, at one point kicking the side of the police car, the report said.
He was finally placed in the vehicle and taken to the jail, the report said. During the drive, he continued to "ramble random thoughts ... including statements of executing him, and accusations of false arrest ...," the report said. He also admitted to consuming three "Long Islands" prior to his arrest.
He was scheduled for an initial hearing in La Porte Superior Court 4 on Tuesday, but court information was not immediately available.
—From staff reports
