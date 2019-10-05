Harps & Chords to perform Tuesday

La PORTE — The La Porte Community Concert Association is bringing Harps & Chords to the Kesling Middle School Auditorium, 306 E. 18th St., La Porte on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Harps & Chords is an emerging new duo from New York City featuring Harpist Jacqueline Kerrod and Vocalist Daisy Press. Performing contemporary and popular music from various decades, they have created a strong following for their intimate, yet energetic performances. Kerrod and Press have ranging backgrounds and performance experience having played at such venues as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall and many others in the U.S. and abroad.
Their repertoire includes classic Beatles songs such as "And I Love Her" and "Maybe I'm Amazed", Elvis songs including "Can't Help Falling in Love", Bob Dylan classics like "Make You Feel My Love', George Gershwin's "Summertime" and many other well-loved standards from the past and present.
This concert is included in the 2019-20 La Porte Community Concert Season Ticket. Since this is the first concert of the season, Season Tickets can still be purchased at a cost of $45 for adults and $10 for students. The family ticket is $110 (two adults and all children). This ticket includes four concerts in La Porte and 20 more concerts in neighboring towns: Valparaiso, Portage, Munster and Warsaw.
The schedule for all of these concerts is available upon request. These are all professional live, on stage performances for a bargain price.
The public may purchase tickets at the door for this concert at the cost of $15 for adults and $5 for students through high school. For more information, call 362-8262 or 362-5292. Enter the building from the back parking lot using door 9 and follow signs to the auditorium.
